Solving the Revenue Cycle Management Crisis in Home Health
HealthRev Partners is revolutionizing the home health, palliative care, and hospice industries with their proprietary analytic platform, Velocity.
We saw a growing need for a modern, innovative approach to revenue cycle management”OZARK, MO, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solving the Revenue Cycle Management Crisis in Home Health
HealthRev Partners (HRP), is driving accurate and faster reimbursement, delivering financial security and stability, and revolutionizing the way home health, palliative care, and hospice agencies are performing clinical documentation review, coding and billing using their proprietary system, Velocity.
With the implementation of value-based purchasing and the new OASIS E data set, agencies are more dependent on accuracy, thoroughness, and timeliness of clinical documentation to sustain business operations. But clinicians didn’t go into the field to document- their time must be spent caring for patients.
"Over the last several years, we saw a growing need for a modern, innovative approach to revenue cycle management," says Michael Greenlee, Founder and CEO of HealthRev Partners, "This led us to our tech-driven approach which produces measurably higher results by maximizing reimbursement, driving faster turnaround, and ensuring accuracy. Also, it allows us to dig deeper to uncover hidden areas for improvement, providing detailed insight into operations that could lead to better financial performance. And, with revenue cycle management being our only focus, we’re able to deliver tailor-made solutions that address each client’s specific goals and challenges."
Velocity eliminates human error and variability. This innovative, EHR-agnostic, scalable solution accelerates cash flow, sparks continuous growth and reinvestment, and provides predictive analytics and peace of mind, allowing agencies to focus on their mission to provide exceptional care and touch more lives. In addition, Velocity produces real-world guidance for agencies to optimize operations through ongoing, detailed reporting of clinician documentation, reimbursements, case mix, and productivity.
Agencies interested in learning more about HealthRev Partners can visit the company’s website at https://healthrevpartners.com, email connect@healthrevpartners.com, or call 866.780.3554.
