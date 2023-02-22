Cority’s Innovative Occupational Health Solution Goes Virtual with Telehealth Functionality
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cority, a leading global environmental, health, and safety (EHS) software provider, announced today the launch of telehealth functionality for its Occupational Health (OH) Solution. The new virtual appointment offering will be enabled by video communications provider, Zoom, as the first virtual solution partner in Cority’s ecosystem.
The integrated feature, known as Remote Expert -Telehealth, will enable occupational health staff to schedule and conduct virtual health appointments for employees, enhancing access to OH preventive care, and streamlining employee medical history monitoring, all via Cority's comprehensive occupational health solution.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic popularized telehealth as a safe and convenient method of broader healthcare delivery, the public’s expectation of their healthcare experience has permanently changed. According to McKinsey & Company, in 2020, they estimated that up to $250 billion of US healthcare spend could potentially be shifted to virtual or virtually enabled care. As of July 2021, telehealth utilization by patients has stabilized at levels 38 times higher than before the pandemic. This utilization reflects more than two-thirds of what was anticipated as visits that could be virtualized.
This shift is also evident in Occupational Healthcare where employees are now expecting to have telehealth options among health care services provided by their employer. This is especially true where organizations have incorporated a hybrid work model or a distributed workforce, making it challenging for remote employees to access health services via on-site clinics. A 2023 Large Employers’ Health Care Strategy and Plan Design Survey, released by the Business Group on Health, showed that 57 percent of employers have plans to add more virtual health solutions this year and 84 percent believe that integrating both in-person and virtual care is essential.
Cority’s Remote Expert - Telehealth not only provides employees with convenient and faster access to occupational health care whenever and wherever they are, but it also improves employee safety and reduces wasteful spending for employers. Virtual medical appointments promote a healthier workforce by limiting employees' potential exposure to viruses and bacteria when waiting in crowded on-site clinics. They also save time and money by reducing the chances of appointment cancellations and limiting an employee’s time spent away from work.
“Organizations spend on average $3 million a year on occupational health and wellness initiatives, and yet only about 25 percent of their employees engage with these programs. So, they're throwing money away. Employers are realizing they need to change how they deliver care in order to better serve their employees and get on the positive side of that cost equation,” said Sean Baldry, Cority’s director of product marketing and a Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) with nearly 20 years of experience in industry.
Cority’s Occupational Health solution is available as a standalone solution or integrated as part of CorityOne, the company’s responsible business platform, consisting of a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs. This allows Cority customers to not only scale their existing Occupational Health efforts but also integrate data related to employee exposures or incidents to provide a more holistic view of organizational performance and risk management.
Cority has been developing software solutions for occupational healthcare professionals for over three decades, leveraging the experience of its employees that come from industry and maintain their designation in their areas of expertise. Independent research firm, Verdantix, recently recognized Cority in its 2023 Green Quadrant for EHS Software as the “highest among the vendors assessed” for its functional strength and historical reputation in occupational health and industrial hygiene. The report said the recognition was in part due to Cority’s significant strides in capabilities that cater to “the emerging total worker health agenda.” It was the fifth consecutive time Cority has received designation as a leader in this benchmark study.
###
About Cority
Cority gives every employee, from the field to the boardroom, the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com/.
Meredith Schweitzer
66&Co
+1 347-698-9196
email us here