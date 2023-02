Grackle Publishing’s Upcoming “Summer Light” Just Around the Corner

Summer Light Spring Processional

AMBLER, PA, USA, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grackle Publishing is pleased to announce the upcoming release of its book, “Summer Light: Encounters with a Vibrant World,” by author Craig Newberger.“‘Spring’ is here,” explains Newberger. “‘Summer’ is just around the corner.”Newberger, a lifelong naturalist and educator, leads us on a series of multisensory field excursions with enthusiasm and humor. His first book, Spring Processional: Encounters with a Waking World, is currently available. His second, Summer Light: Encounters with a Vibrant World, will be released on May 8th.Author Craig Newberger lives in the Philadelphia area. His work can be found at gracklepublishing.com Spring Processional: Encounters with a Waking WorldPaperback, $14.95, ISBN: 978-1-951620-11-0Summer Light: Encounters with a Vibrant WorldPaperback, $15.95. ISBN: 978-1-951620-19-6For more information, visit Grackle Publishing at www.gracklepublishing.com For review copies, contact grackle@gracklepublishing.com.