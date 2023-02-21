Submit Release
Grackle Publishing’s Upcoming “Summer Light” Just Around the Corner

Cover image for book Summer Light

Summer Light

Cover image for book Spring Processional

Spring Processional

AMBLER, PA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grackle Publishing is pleased to announce the upcoming release of its book, “Summer Light: Encounters with a Vibrant World,” by author Craig Newberger.

“‘Spring’ is here,” explains Newberger. “‘Summer’ is just around the corner.”

Newberger, a lifelong naturalist and educator, leads us on a series of multisensory field excursions with enthusiasm and humor. His first book, Spring Processional: Encounters with a Waking World, is currently available. His second, Summer Light: Encounters with a Vibrant World, will be released on May 8th.

Author Craig Newberger lives in the Philadelphia area. His work can be found at gracklepublishing.com.

Spring Processional: Encounters with a Waking World
Paperback, $14.95, ISBN: 978-1-951620-11-0

Summer Light: Encounters with a Vibrant World
Paperback, $15.95. ISBN: 978-1-951620-19-6

For more information, visit Grackle Publishing at www.gracklepublishing.com.

For review copies, contact grackle@gracklepublishing.com.

Grackle Publishing
grackle@gracklepublishing.com
Edward Flickinger

