Grackle Publishing’s Upcoming “Summer Light” Just Around the Corner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Grackle Publishing is pleased to announce the upcoming release of its book, “Summer Light: Encounters with a Vibrant World,” by author Craig Newberger.
“‘Spring’ is here,” explains Newberger. “‘Summer’ is just around the corner.”
Newberger, a lifelong naturalist and educator, leads us on a series of multisensory field excursions with enthusiasm and humor. His first book, Spring Processional: Encounters with a Waking World, is currently available. His second, Summer Light: Encounters with a Vibrant World, will be released on May 8th.
Author Craig Newberger lives in the Philadelphia area. His work can be found at gracklepublishing.com.
Spring Processional: Encounters with a Waking World
Paperback, $14.95, ISBN: 978-1-951620-11-0
Summer Light: Encounters with a Vibrant World
Paperback, $15.95. ISBN: 978-1-951620-19-6
For more information, visit Grackle Publishing at www.gracklepublishing.com.
For review copies, contact grackle@gracklepublishing.com.
Grackle Publishing
“‘Spring’ is here,” explains Newberger. “‘Summer’ is just around the corner.”
Newberger, a lifelong naturalist and educator, leads us on a series of multisensory field excursions with enthusiasm and humor. His first book, Spring Processional: Encounters with a Waking World, is currently available. His second, Summer Light: Encounters with a Vibrant World, will be released on May 8th.
Author Craig Newberger lives in the Philadelphia area. His work can be found at gracklepublishing.com.
Spring Processional: Encounters with a Waking World
Paperback, $14.95, ISBN: 978-1-951620-11-0
Summer Light: Encounters with a Vibrant World
Paperback, $15.95. ISBN: 978-1-951620-19-6
For more information, visit Grackle Publishing at www.gracklepublishing.com.
For review copies, contact grackle@gracklepublishing.com.
Grackle Publishing
grackle@gracklepublishing.com
Edward Flickinger