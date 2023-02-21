EVOLUTIONARY NEW DIGITAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS APP DEBUTS TO HELP USERS LIVE A SMARTER LIFE

Lifestyle Intelligence LQ LQ App Preview LQ App Preview

Developed by psychologist, Dr. Lloyd Glauberman, the Lifestyle Intelligence® app focuses on three macro-elements of well-being: eating, sleeping, and moving.

It’s time to perceive and include LQ in the intelligence discussion alongside IQ and EQ. Together, they form the complete human ecosystem: Thinking (IQ), Feeling(EQ), and Sensing(LQ).” — Dr. Lloyd Glauberman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S., February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lloyd Glauberman, a clinical psychologist and pioneer in the field of Psycho-Technology, announces a new contribution to the Intelligence Ecosystem, Lifestyle Intelligence (LQ). This evolutionary Intelligence complements cognitive intelligence (IQ) and emotional intelligence (EQ) as a measure of aptitude in the sensory domain. Lifestyle Intelligence (LQ) focuses on the three macro elements of well-being: eating, sleeping, and moving.

Dr. Glauberman created the Lifestyle Intelligence (LQ) app, a new health tech tool for the purpose of helping users improve their overall well-being by developing an ecosystem approach to healthy eating habits, proper sleep patterns, and regular physical activity. The app is not your ordinary diet tracker or exercise log; the LQ app is a complete life-optimization tool focused on guiding users to reacquire the sensory language that they were born with.

“It’s time to perceive and include LQ in the intelligence discussion alongside IQ and EQ”, said Dr. Glauberman, “Together, they form the complete human ecosystem: Thinking (IQ), Feeling(EQ), and Sensing(LQ).”

The Lifestyle Intelligence (LQ) app provides users with three-minute Daily Focus Tracks that stimulate levels of consciousness to restructure lifestyle patterns. Each track builds upon the previous tracks enabling users to develop a more in-depth understanding of the ecosystem for healthy living. The Focus Tracks are designed to be short, easy to follow, and motivational so that users begin to incorporate a Lifestyle Intelligent approach into their daily routine.

“I believe successful living is built on rhythmic consistency”, said Dr. Glauberman. “The Lifestyle Intelligence App guides users along a clear pathway toward achieving this outcome. In an age of information overload, we all need sensible strategies to help ourselves live smart.”

In addition to the Daily Focus Tracks, LQ app subscribers gain access to Dr. Glauberman’s complete Hypno-Peripheral Processing (HPP) library, a longer-form audio series that perfectly complements the LQ tracks. These programs, which use a profoundly relaxing dual-storytelling technology, gently guide users into the twilight state between being awake and sleeping, allowing the mind to be more receptive to the suggestions that are built into the stories.

Together, the Lifestyle Intelligence Daily Focus Tracks and HPP audio series cover the spectrum of consciousness thus providing a unique synergy for generating and sustaining change and reacquiring the sensory intelligence that is lost due to familial and cultural programming.

###

About The Lifestyle Intelligence App

The Lifestyle Intelligence (LQ) app delivers users a personalized daily regimen focused on three macro-elements of well-being:

Eating: The right amount of the right foods at the right times.

Sleeping: Seamlessly sleep enough to perform at your best.

Moving: Achieve vitality by managing exercise and micro-movement.

LQ app subscribers also gain access to Dr. Glauberman’s Hypno-Peripheral Processing (HPP) audio series which provides additional support for users looking to improve their well-being.



About Dr. Lloyd Glauberman:

Dr. Lloyd Glauberman is a clinical psychologist and founder of Lifestyle Intelligence (LQ), a cutting-edge mobile app that uses a unique psycho-educational approach to guide users along a clear pathway toward building and maintaining a lifestyle intelligent ecosystem. In addition to his being in private practice for 25 years, Dr. Glauberman served as a contributing writer for the Huffington Post (2012 -2017), where he published articles on a variety of topics ranging from psychology to pop culture.