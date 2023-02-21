2023 gardenologie Scholarship Recipients Announced
Five full-tuition scholarships have been awarded for the 5-star reviewed organic Garden to Table Master Class, A Year in the Urban Garden.
The pleasure of eating should be connected to the importance of homegrown food. The garden to table movement is at the forefront of great home cooking”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, gardenologie has partnered with West Coast Seeds to offer deserving applicants the opportunity to grow beautiful, abundant and thriving gardens through the garden-to-table Master Class, A Year in the Urban Garden. For gardenologie co-founders Melissa Cameron and Luay Ghafari, the desire to pay it forward is a tenant of their garden and business ethos.
The 2023 recipients are from diverse backgrounds and share a striking commonality: Their commitment to community. The recipients are:
Megan from Victoria, BC. Megan is a childcare coordinator at a community center. Megan says: "A goal of mine is to teach the children in my care about food security and give them the tools to begin their passion towards growing their own food in the city."
Aishwarya from Oakland, CA. Aishwarya strives to live a sustainable life, and looks at ways to reduce her carbon footprint. Aishwarya says: "I want to work in the food justice space and in many ways access and learning starts at home. I also volunteer at a non-profit called farming hope in San Francisco and to the extent I receive this scholarship, a lot of my learning will be applied to help our community garden."
Deonarly from Scarborough, ON. Deonarly is a childcare provider who loves to teach the children in her care about growing food. Deonarly says: " I love gardening and I enjoy digging the soil. I love to learn new things and I put a lot of work and heart into my garden. My garden is my heart and soul."
Emily from Ottawa, ON. Emily wants to continue to support her gardening journey - reclaiming traditional foods from traditional seeds has been an important part of her life. Emily says: "I started growing my own traditional medicines, adding traditional berries and vegetables into my garden."
Christopher from Lloydminster, SK. Christopher says: "I aspire to start a commercial organic farm to provide local communities with affordable food options, provide donations to the local shelters and the community centres that offer free community meals for anyone who shows up to eat."
Who are we?
The vision of two garden professionals, Melissa Cameron of The Good Seed and Luay Ghafari of Urban Farm and Kitchen, gardenologie is a garden lifestyle brand that offers garden education, coaching, design and planning. Gardens have the ability to transform not only our outdoor landscapes but our health and communities, with more urban and suburban dwellers than ever embracing their outdoor spaces and connecting with nature.
In 2020, gardenologie launched the 5-star reviewed Garden to Table Master Class, A Year in the Urban Garden. This one-of-a-kind online program offers students the opportunity to learn about garden visioning, planning, seed starting, soil health, pest management, plant maintenance, harvesting, preservation, recipes and much more. With access to email and phone support, as well as group learning opportunities and garden plan reviews, the program has helped hundreds of gardeners achieve abundant harvests and impactful, beautiful results. The successive years have seen the Master Class expand with participants joining the program from coast to coast in Canada, the USA, Europe and Asia.
