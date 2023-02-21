Florida Flight School goes on world tour about flight training in the USA
The Florida Flight School Florida Flyers Flight Academy has scheduled a world tour to educate international flight students about airline flight trainingSAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Flyers Flight Academy has scheduled flight student information seminars Frankfurt, Germany, Cairo, Egypt, Mumbai, and New Delhi in India and in Hanoi, Vietnam in March 2023 to explain their commercial airline pilot training to prospected flight students.
The international airline pilot demand is on the rise. Florida is the major state in the USA for international and domestic commercial pilot training. Florida Flyers flight school located in nations oldest city, Saint Augustine and offers beside FAA commercial airline programs, as one out of a few aviation academies in the US, EASA ATPL modular pilot training programs. The Florida based pilot school will be touring in March and is looking forward to speak with many international flight students who are interested to come to the U.S. for their airline career pilot training.
Florida Flyers Flight School started offering international pilot programs about 20 years ago. The flight academy is approved by the Federal Aviation Administration FAA to provide FAA approved FAR Part 141 flight training.
They have been approved in 2018 for a short commercial pilot course under FAR 141.55 which will lead enrolled flight students from zero experience to Commercial Pilot with Multi Engine Rating in as little as 111 hours of total flight time. Most of Florida Flyers' pilot programs can be completed within 4 months or less.
Over the past years, Florida Flyers Flight Academy has trained over 5000 U.S. and international flight students. Many of the Florida Flyers pilots have been hired by major airlines all over the world. Their first attempt pass rate is over 90%.
With their planned visit in Germany, Egypt, India and Vietnam, future pilots will have the opportunity to learn about the flight training options in the USA and receive information on flight training fees involved with the training to become a pilot.
