Utility Expands Global Sales Capability via Appointment of Intralink
Disruptive decarbonization technology company inks agreement to rapidly expand into the strategic markets of Japan and KoreaHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utility, the only decarbonization technology company pioneering the eXERO™ technology platform optimized for hard-to-abate industry sectors, has appointed Intralink to deepen its business development focus in Japan and Korea.
The eXERO technology platform excels at scalable hydrogen and syngas production as well as ammonia cracking solutions made for the energy transition and not force-fit to it. Intralink is a business development consultancy that helps western tech firms expand in Asia.
The work with Intralink begins immediately and will, in the first phase, target multiple sectors, including steel, petrochemical, transportation, low-carbon ammonia, and refining industries in Japan and Korea. Each of these hard-to-abate industry sectors require decarbonization solutions that are effective, affordable and near-term. Utility is addressing three of the top challenges to the energy transition – elimination of the need for renewable electricity, the ability to process difficult-to-use waste gases, and ease of implementation within existing infrastructure.
“This agreement with Intralink will provide us with dedicated business development reach and the ability to build strategic partnerships. Intralink’s unique ability to act locally and in the local language will support Utility in building lasting relationships in these high-growth markets for decarbonization,” stated Claus Nussgruber, chief executive officer of Utility. “This level of business development expertise combined with our industry-leading technology will provide for the rapid growth potential that Utility is looking to replicate globally as we work to deliver sustainability solutions that are also advantageous to operations and business.”
For more information on Utility’s solutions and service details, visit www.utility.global
###
About Utility
Utility is the only decarbonization technology company pioneering the eXERO™ technology platform to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low-carbon future. Our mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology. www.utility.global
About Intralink
Intralink is an international business development and innovation consultancy specialising in enabling western companies to expand in Asia. The company also helps Asian corporations to harness the power of global innovation, and helps governments to grow their exports and attract foreign investment. Founded in 1990, Intralink has offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Boston, Silicon Valley, LA, Oxford, London, Paris, Poznań and Tel Aviv. See more at www.intralinkgroup.com
Media Contacts:
For media inquiries about Utility:
Nicolia Wiles, PRIME|PR
O: 512.477.7373
M: 512.698.7373
nwiles@prime-techpr.com
For media inquiries about Intralink:
Tariq Khwaja, TK Associates
E: tariq.khwaja@tk-associates.com
M: +44 (0)7833 336 271
Nicolia Wiles
Prime TechPR, LLC
+ 15126987373
email us here