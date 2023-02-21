Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,182 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Hand Washing Reminder (LLF-178)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a reminder to encourage people to wash their hands on a more frequent basis," said an inventor, from Davenport, Fla., "so I invented the WASH-A-BUDDY. My design would teach and prompt good hygiene skills."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reminder to wash hands after using the restroom. In doing so, it helps reduce the spread of germs and bacteria. As a result, it increases sanitation and personal hygiene and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, public restrooms, schools, daycare centers, hotels, airports, shopping centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LLF-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-hand-washing-reminder-llf-178-301749982.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Hand Washing Reminder (LLF-178)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.