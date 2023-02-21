LeverX Moves Headquarters From Silicon Valley to Miami

Global system integrator LeverX is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Miami, Florida. By moving from California to Florida, LeverX is taking the next step in its international expansion, while extending the company's presence as part of Florida's growing technology hub.

"Miami's tech space is growing at a rapid pace, with companies such as LeverX choosing South Florida as the next logical step for their business," said Laura DiBella, Florida Secretary of Commerce and President & CEO of Enterprise Florida. "Florida was ranked #1 for new tech business establishments in 2021 by CompTIA, and we only expect to see more growth occur in the years to come. With our tremendous quality of life, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment, Florida is primed to support the flourishing tech industry."

Recent explosion in business and technology has made Miami an increasingly desirable place to live, work, and travel. And, with an intention to offering innovative, cutting-edge digital solutions, LeverX will contribute to Miami's growing business and tech scene.

"Miami-Dade is a connected and global gateway, teeming with stories of talent, innovation, and drive. As we build a Miami-Dade that is workforce, idea, and future-ready - we're excited to welcome tech leaders like LeverX, so that together, we can author the next chapter of tech in America." - said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Apart from a thriving tech and business culture, LeverX will benefit from Miami's location. Thanks to global accessibility, Miami International Airport is now one of the busiest airports in the world, making the city a convenient place for business operations and meetings. Miami's convenient central location will allow LeverX to increase the effectiveness of communications with customers across multiple countries and time zones, and streamline operations between its offices across North America, Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

"Miami is a natural fit for a global tech leader like LeverX," said James Kohnstamm, EVP, Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the County's official economic development organization. "One of the fastest growing innovation hubs in the country, Miami is a diverse community that is entrepreneurial at its core and is invested in the success of companies that choose to call it home. Boasting local, national and international talent with strong SAP expertise, we look forward to having LeverX engage with our thriving tech cluster and contribute to its continued growth."

LeverX's Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Victor Lozinski, commented on the decision to choose Miami as the new location for the company's Global Headquarters:

"After exploring possible locations, we have selected Miami, Florida as the new site for our LeverX Global Headquarters. Its welcoming environment and popular attractions make Miami an appealing setting to host corporate events and customer meetings. Our new home will enable us to better meet the needs of our customers and collaborate with our partners, both in the U.S. and around the world. We are excited to become part of Miami's growing tech community and look forward to the next chapter in the company's history," said Dr. Victor Lozinski.

The LeverX office in Mountain View will continue working with clients located in California and on the West Coast, while offering cutting-edge technologies, and building innovative solutions for startups and established companies.

About LeverX

Founded in 2003 in the heart of Silicon Valley, LeverX is a global system integrator that provides SAP implementation services and custom software development to companies of all sizes. Knowledgeable experts support clients in North America, Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East through all stages of their digital transformation and business optimization. What sets LeverX apart is its strong expertise, effective organizational structure, and agile corporate culture. This allows maximum flexibility and responsiveness to be a reliable partner for its clients. For more information, please visit https://leverx.com/.

