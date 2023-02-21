TimeForge to Showcase Innovative Grocery Workforce Management Technology at 2023 NGA Show

TimeForge is showcasing its innovative employee management technology at the 2023 NGA Show in Las Vegas, NV, from February 26 to 28.

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TimeForge, the leading provider of sales-driven employee scheduling software and integrated labor management solutions for grocers, is excited to announce its place as an exhibitor of the 2023 NGA Show, where it will be showcasing its latest innovations in workforce management technology at booth 1547.

Hosted by the National Grocers Association, the NGA Show brings together over 3500 retailers and wholesalers, food retail industry executives, food/CPG manufacturers, and service providers for unparalleled opportunities to learn, engage, share, network, and innovate. The show features more than 100 speakers, 40 educational workshops, and 300 exhibitors.

Some of the innovative technology TimeForge will be presenting at the NGA Show includes:

Centralized ops dashboard with real-time sales and labor analytics for instant insights on demand

Labor optimization tools, such as sales forecasting, transfer shifts, and built-in automations that reduce costs and ensure ideal service levels per store concept

Applicant tracking and onboarding platform that saves HR time by automatically sending job postings to leading job search networks

Manager and employee mobile apps designed to increase employee retention and satisfaction by providing self-service access to schedules, timecards, shift swaps, and time off requests

Retail-hardened touchscreen time clocks that save time and eliminate time theft without storing employee fingerprints

Proactive labor compliance that automatically safeguards against labor law violations and reduces penalty risks

"With the costs on the rise, grocers are focused on leveraging tools to help them retain employees and utilize their labor efficiently," said Audrey Hogan, SHRM-SCP, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge. "That's why we're incredibly excited to showcase our workforce management tools at NGA this year. We'll be highlighting our new same-day-pay integration with Rain, as well as our new hiring integration with Careerjet. Our technology helps grocers engage their workforce while optimizing labor costs, and we're eager to share these game-changers with the NGA attendees."

TimeForge will be exhibiting its latest grocery labor management technology, including its retail-hardened timeclocks and employee retention tools, at booth #1547 next to CBS NorthStar in the technology section of the Summit Ballroom. Attendees and fellow exhibitors are welcome to stop by to chat with Audrey Hogan about anything labor management. Earlier this month, Hogan was featured in the State of the Grocery Industry 2023 edition of Retail Today.

"We're very pleased to be able to exhibit alongside so many innovative industry leaders at NGA and to work together to help grocers tackle difficult labor market issues," said Hogan. "We look forward to working with our partners such as CBS NorthStar, ProfitTrax, DUMAC, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Retail Data Systems, RSA America, TRUNO, Storewise, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, who will also be exhibiting at this year's event. The businesses who trust us with their labor know that we support their needs across their business, and we're proud to have a partner ecosystem that allows us to serve the grocery industry even better than we could alone."

ABOUT TIMEFORGE

TimeForge is a labor management software suite designed to meet the challenging demands of the retail and restaurant industries. The feature-rich yet user-friendly suite offers scheduling, communication, time clock, human resources, automated compliance, and sales forecasting capabilities. TimeForge is affordable, easy-to-use, and serves both independent and chain operations in grocery, retail, restaurant, hospitality, and other industries. For more information, visit https://timeforge.com or follow @timeforge on Twitter.

Media Contact

Sarah Taylor, TimeForge, 1 866-684-7191, sarah@timeforge.com

