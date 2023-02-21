InventHelp Inventor Develops Hospital Bed Transport Alert (LJD-248)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to alert others when transporting a patient on a hospital bed," said an inventor, from St. Albans, N.Y., "so I invented the M C WARNING DEVICE. My design eliminates the need to repeatedly say 'excuse me' or 'coming through' when transporting the patient." The patent-pending invention provides a useful warning device to expedite the safe and timely transport of patients on hospital beds. In doing so, it offers audible alert capabilities for both non-emergency and emergency patient transport situations. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals and medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

