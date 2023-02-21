Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,090 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hospital Bed Transport Alert (LJD-248)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to alert others when transporting a patient on a hospital bed," said an inventor, from St. Albans, N.Y., "so I invented the M C WARNING DEVICE. My design eliminates the need to repeatedly say 'excuse me' or 'coming through' when transporting the patient." The patent-pending invention provides a useful warning device to expedite the safe and timely transport of patients on hospital beds. In doing so, it offers audible alert capabilities for both non-emergency and emergency patient transport situations. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals and medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hospital-bed-transport-alert-ljd-248-301749978.html

SOURCE InventHelp

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hospital Bed Transport Alert (LJD-248)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.