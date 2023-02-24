Learn About the Live-time Difference at The Customer Experience 2023

"Data activation is not possible without better data.
— Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrus brings the live-time difference to The Customer Experience on March 1 in London. Celebrus will show brands how to build a strategy around the most important things in customer experience and loyalty by leveraging complete customer data that is available to action within milliseconds.

Celebrus can solve customer data gaps and challenges with its proprietary innovations that no other solution can! The Celebrus technology complements existing tech stacks feeling the pain and strain of gaps in data, customer identity, latency and compliance.

“Data activation is not possible without better data. Organizations struggle with gaps in data, digital identity, and the ability to connect to systems starved for data. We are excited to be out on the road bringing awareness to our technology,” said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus.

In addition to Celebrus’s flagship data innovation, Celebrus recently released the first live-time integration for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Celebrus CDI. Watch the demo and learn about early adopter pricing.

Meet the Celebrus team on March 1 at One Great George Street, London.

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 Solutions enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the Group's flagship first-party data and consumer context technology. Celebrus resolves identity to provide the most comprehensive profiles available today. It automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based interaction and PII in live-time across all channels – from web to mobile and digital. The addition of behavioral biometrics and analytics capabilities enables Celebrus to offer true fraud prevention to immediately identify and block fraud from occurring. The Group has offices in the UK, USA, India, and Australia with key talent in all markets to drive the growth of the business. Celebrus is fully compliant with all major data privacy regulations and the Group is accredited to ISO27001: Information Security Management.

