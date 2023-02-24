Learn About the Live-time Difference at The Customer Experience 2023

Celebrus Logo

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrus brings the live-time difference to The Customer Experience on March 1 in London. Celebrus will show brands how to build a strategy around the most important things in customer experience and loyalty by leveraging complete customer data that is available to action within milliseconds.

Celebrus can solve customer data gaps and challenges with its proprietary innovations that no other solution can! The Celebrus technology complements existing tech stacks feeling the pain and strain of gaps in data, customer identity, latency and compliance.

“Data activation is not possible without better data. Organizations struggle with gaps in data, digital identity, and the ability to connect to systems starved for data. We are excited to be out on the road bringing awareness to our technology,” said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus.

In addition to Celebrus’s flagship data innovation, Celebrus recently released the first live-time integration for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Celebrus CDI. Watch the demo and learn about early adopter pricing.

Meet the Celebrus team on March 1 at One Great George Street, London.