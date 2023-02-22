Study shows the power of eating a plant-based diet for lowering men's risk of prostate cancer
Dr. David Samadi reviews the latest research showing the benefits of a plant-based diet reducing risk of prostate cancer
Plant-based foods are a nutritional powerhouse for men's health. From fiber to phytochemicals, they promote healthy aging and may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like prostate cancer. Getting men to eat more plant-based foods isn't always easy. But past research has found that filling your plate with produce lowers the risk for certain cancers. But does this also apply to prostate cancer? Should men eat a more plant-based diet to reduce their risk of this disease?
A 2022 comprehensive literature review showed encouraging evidence that men who eat plant-based diets had better overall results in fighting prostate cancer. The review assessed 32 studies researching possible links between plant-based diets help lower prostate cancer risk. Some studies (one-third) were observational, meaning the results were based on pre-existing information found in databases and health registries. The remaining studies used were interventional, consisting of prostate cancer patients who had been followed for a certain length of time looking for changes in their diet, exercise, stress management, and other pertinent lifestyle efforts that had improved prostate cancer outcomes.
This research showed that plants contain numerous anti-cancerous compounds such as tannins, resveratrol, and flavonoids. On the other hand, cooked red and processed meat (hot dogs, sausage, bacon, bologna, etc.) made compounds considered carcinogens called heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, both produced during pan-searing, grilling, or barbecuing.
Results from this literature review found the following:
• The observational studies showed men consuming plant-based diets have more beneficial results regarding their prostate cancer.
• The interventional studies showed that 60% of men’s prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels rose more slowly in men eating a plant-based diet than in men eating a meat-based diet.
While these results are promising in revealing that plant-based diets improve men’s outcomes in fighting back prostate cancer, large-scale clinical trials are needed to confirm that vegetarian diets are more protective against this disease.
Part of the problem with telling all men to consider becoming vegetarian is for the following reasons:
• The definition of a plant-based diet is confusing. For example, some people may follow an extreme vegan diet while others follow a semi-vegetarian that still allows meat consumption.
• The interventional studies were small, with less than 100 participants, and were only followed for one year.
• The observational studies’ findings had mixed results.
Besides, most men have no intention of going vegan, and they don’t have to. But, there’s always room on their plate for adding more plant-based foods.
Here’s a question about plant-based diets: Do vegetarians experience better prostate cancer outcomes because they are generally more health-conscious? For instance, do they exercise more, have better access to healthcare, or have better air quality where they live? In other words, are they practicing a more holistic lifestyle that naturally leads to men experiencing enhanced results in prostate cancer survival?
Larger, long-term clinical trial studies involving more participants followed over a longer period can provide more detailed, accurate answers to these questions. These answers will help guide and equip healthcare professionals when advising men on the best nutritional direction for protecting their prostate.
In the meantime, there’s no doubt that plant-based foods are a powerhouse of nutrition for men’s health. Plant-based foods provide fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals, promote healthy aging, and might help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like prostate cancer.
However, realistically, most men love meat. And these foods can still be enjoyed within reason. Lean cuts such as round or loin from beef, fatty fish, poultry, low-fat dairy, and eggs can be part of a healthy diet, coexisting alongside plant-based foods, as long as portion sizes are kept in check. To achieve a well-balanced plate, I would recommend men aim daily to consume five to seven servings of plant-based foods – fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lentils, beans, and nuts - including them at all meals and snacks.
That way, men have the best of both worlds, taking full advantage of fueling their bodies properly with a wide variety of nutrient-dense foods our food supply offers.
References: https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/217028
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
