Trak Capital Announces the Appointment of Nate Gabelman as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Business Growth

Trak Capital Announces Nate Gabelman as Chief Revenue Officer

Industry Veteran Gabelman to Strengthen Leadership Team and Enhance Revenue Strategy

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trak Capital, a leading Human Resources Technology investment firm that owns and operates a portfolio of premier HR Compliance technologies, announced that it has appointed Nate Gabelman as Chief Revenue Officer.

Gabelman joins Trak Capital from Echovate, a startup assessment test provider, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Echvoate, Gabelman was Chief Customer Officer at HireRight where he oversaw the organization's relationship with its customers that drove efforts to assess and elevate experiences at each touchpoint across the customer journey.

Shannon Scott, Founder & CEO of Trak Capital said, "With more than two decades of experience in the compliance industry, Nate brings a deep understanding of client service, operational excellence, and process innovation to Trak’s portfolio companies. His skill set is uniquely positioned to scale Trak’s best-in-class technologies into the leading workforce compliance solution for employers of any size.”

Before joining HireRight, Gabelman served as the President of General Information Services, Inc (GIS), where he successfully scaled the business to become the fourth-largest screening and selection service in the world. Responsible for planning and implementing the organization's client service strategies, Gabelman led a successful merger between GIS and HireRight in 2018.

“I am thrilled to join the Trak team as the new Chief Revenue Officer. I am confident that we can continue to build on the success that this organization has enjoyed, and exceed the expectations of our valued customers.” said Gabelman. “I am eager to work with our talented team to ensure that we deliver unparalleled customer experiences and meaningful impact to our clients. With a shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, I have no doubt that we will achieve even greater success in the days ahead."

Trak Capital:

Trak Capital is a leading HR tech investment firm that funds innovative companies in the HR, fintech, and compliance sectors to drive growth and maximize potential. OnCentive, SyncStream, Unemployment Tracker, and Clear I-9 comprise its current portfolio, with plans for additional and ongoing expansion in the space. On April 3, Trak is set to launch HR Logics, a unified single-sign on platform for its suite of compliance technologies.