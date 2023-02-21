Submit Release
LENDZ FINANCIAL AND LENDINGPAD FURTHER PARTNERSHIP WITH WHOLESALE INTEGRATION

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lendz Financial, a tech centric residential mortgage lender, recently announced that they have entered the wholesale market. As their LOS of choice, LendingPad and Lendz Financial have announced an integration to support this new venture in the wholesale space. Lendz and LendingPad are dedicated to offering products that modernize the lending industry and improve their mutual clients' lending experience.

This integration focuses on creating the most straightforward lending experience for brokers, by effectively using technology, outside-the-box thinking, and organizational solutions that streamline the mortgage process.

“LendingPad is excited to be working with wholesale lenders such as Lendz to simplify the process for brokers everywhere. As the wholesale space continues to grow, LendingPad is dedicated to facilitating scalable solutions to keep its users competitive in this market”, said Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad.

“From day one, our focus has been to simplify mortgage lending and maintain competitive pricing. We make every effort to present our TPO partners with a straightforward, uniform path to funding. By partnering with LendingPad we are able to give mortgage brokers a modern loan origination system and consolidate our lending activities to a single web tab. We believe inconsistencies and the need to “jump through hoops” plagues the mortgage industry, and partnerships like this allow Lendz to provide a breath of fresh air for brokerages nationwide.” states Cesar Hernandez Jr., Lendz Financial CEO.

Not only does LendingPad offer innovative technology, but it also has a live, US-based support team that is available in five different languages. Along with the extensive collection of training resources, LendingPad and Lendz are well suited to create an unforgettable experience for their mutual clients and their customers.


About Lendz Financial

Lendz Financial is a Florida based Wholesale Non-QM and Bridge Mortgage Lender partnering with mortgage brokers to provide a smooth, modern lending experience. The Lendz mission is to offer competitive rates, thoughtful user-friendly technology, and exceptional customer service. Lendz gives mortgage brokers access to a full portfolio of Non-QM, Bridge, Fix & Flip, and Ground Up Construction products. More information about Lendz can be found at www.lendzfinancial.com.


About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.

