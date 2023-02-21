Plastic Surgeon Explains Viral TikTok Filter That Reverses Age By Decades

Plastic surgeon gives his examination on the viral TikTok filter which allows users to view their teenage self, creating questions about aging.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Facial Plastic Surgeon gives further insight into the viral social media filter “Teen Look,” that allows users to see their teenage face once again. The filter quickly gained 680k uses by 2/20/23, and doubled overnight, reaching 1.1 million uses. Top viewed videos using the filter have up to 8.1 million views, making it one of the most popular filters on the platform.In a video added to his website, double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Dominic Castellano explains what the filter actually does to make the user appear younger Dr. Castellano met with Sagapixel founder Frank Olivo to dissect the age reversing mechanisms. Frank uses the filter as Dr. Castellano examines the differences, and explains what the filter is doing to allow the user to appear younger.“The filter eliminates lines between the eyes called the glabella, sometimes referred to as elevens. You'll also see a smoother check around the nose and mouth where the nasolabial fold should be. We tend to lose volume in the check and jawbone area as we get older. Combined with the loss of elasticity, volume loss can contribute to deeper nasolabial folds around the nose and mouth.”In addition, Dr. Castellano goes on to explain the ways in which we can achieve these age reversing effects in real life. “Wearing sunscreen at a younger age [to] help prevent pigmentary discoloration and changes, and it’ll also help with making skin look more youthful.” In addition to sunscreen, he also advises applying a retinol that will promote what he calls “skin cell turnover.”Non-invasive treatments are another option for combating aging. Much like the effects of the Teenage Filter, Dermal Fillers add volume to your face, giving you a supple and youthful cheek zone. Botox injections help eliminate lines such as “crows feet” around the eyes that often appear when aging.“If you experience jowling or more volume under your chin, you may want to explore more permanent surgical options like a face or neck lift.” Elite Tampa is a Facial Plastic Surgeons office located in Tampa that specializes in procedures tailored to patients’ needs, including rhinoplasties, neck lifts, non invasive treatments, and more. For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit https://www.elitetampa.com/

Dr. Castellano examines Sagapixel founder Frank Olivo using the TikTok filter to explain the ways in which you appear younger, and how to achieve this look.