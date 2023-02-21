HAITIAN DEVELOPMENT NETWORK ANNOUNCES HAITI 2050
Renaissance Initiative patterns itself after Asian Tigers
The blueprint for Haiti 2050 is borrowed from countries known as the "Asian Tigers," one-time colonies like Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand that have emerged as dynamic economies.
— Jacques Jonassaint
Warning that doing things “the same old way" will achieve the failed "same old results," the Haitian Development Network unveiled ‘Haiti 2050,’ an economic development program that brings together international corporations, governments, financial institutions, and non-governmental organizations to build the Caribbean nation's future on its abundant natural resources, advantageous geography, history of independence, broad labor base, and engaged diaspora.
“It is Haitians for Haiti," said Jacques Jonassaint, chairman and CEO of the Haitian Development Network (HDN). "Only in doing for ourselves what others have tried to do in the past will we have lasting economic growth — jobs, opportunity, security, education, and a bright future for our children. ‘Haiti 2050’ is about controlling our own destiny."
The blueprint for ‘Haiti 2050’ is borrowed from countries known as the Asian Tigers, one-time colonies like Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand that have emerged as dynamic economies, providing natural resources, manufacturing, technology, and world class tourism to lift and expand their powerful middle class.
"Haiti has everything it needs to realize the same growth and future," Jonassaint said in announcing the new initiative. “It even has more of an advantage, with a history dedicated to liberty, deep water port capabilities within hours of the United States, a large and willing labor base, and global members of the Haitian diaspora that are here to provide assistance in bringing together all necessary elements. We envision all of these things coming together. Not from the top down. Not from the bottom up. But in a coordinated and consistent campaign that promotes constructive communication, honest leadership, mutually beneficial transactions, and a common goal of turning Haiti into a bright and inspiring example of what can be possible in the Caribbean Basin."
According to the Haitian Development Network, ‘Haiti 2050’ will be built on a foundation of seven proven principles:
1. Creating sustainable economic development in an environment with responsible regulations and limited taxation on businesses, individuals, and families.
2. Rebuilding Haiti's agricultural community to solve food insecurity at home and sell to markets abroad.
3. Educating the future by providing resources to students, families, and teachers.
4. Strengthening and supporting the rule of law in a way that provides safety and a stable environment where individuals, families, and businesses can thrive.
5. Engaging international partners — corporations, governments, financial institutions, and non-governmental organizations that share legitimate mutual interests with Haiti and will benefit from that country's bright and promising future.
6. Promoting a new hope and behavior that spring from a sustainable spiritual rebirth — one that strengthens Haiti's social contract.
7. Guaranteeing transparency from government activities and commercial engagement to international partnerships and daily transactions.
“Toward achieving these seven principles, we welcome the participation of everyone who has a stake in a bright future for Haiti," said Jonassaint. "Not only those who live there, but those who love Haiti and understand its potential. We welcome your input, your best ideas, and support."
To learn more about 'Haiti 2050,' please visit www.hdn.org.
The Haitian Development Network is a non-profit 501c6 business league connecting governments, corporations, NGOs, financial institutions, and volunteers in an international initiative to build a strong and secure Haiti that plays a vital role in the global community.
Introducing “Haiti 2050,” a Global Initiative for Real Change