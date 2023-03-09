Woodgrain HDPE Offers Real Wood Look & Reduced Maintenance For Marine Applications
Interstate Advanced Materials expands its selection of marine materials with new custom cut-to-size options of TimberLine™ HDPE.
TimberLine™ HDPE is an impact and scratch resistant plastic with an embossed woodgrain look, feel, and color.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood is a popular attractive material used in the construction of marine vessels and as decorative elements in marine cabinetry, bench covers, and decking. However, wood will eventually deform or rot from repeated exposure to moisture and the elements. This presents a problem for boats and puts an expiration date on parts or structures made from wood. Plastic lumber such as TimberLine™ HDPE is an alternative to wood that retains the look and feel of woodgrain while avoiding the weaknesses of wood and requiring less maintenance overall. Interstate Advanced Materials expands its selection of marine materials with new custom cut-to-size options of TimberLine™ HDPE.
— Christopher Isar
TimberLine™ HDPE is an impact and scratch resistant plastic with an embossed woodgrain look, feel, and color. Unlike wood, TimberLine™ has excellent weatherability and will not absorb moisture. It will not rot, splinter, crack, peel, warp, or otherwise deform from prolonged contact with water or inclement weather, making it a superior alternative to wood for boating applications. TimberLine™ is UV-stabilized and colorfast – it will not fade or yellow from sunlight exposure. It may be fabricated using standard woodworking tools and can be thermoformed, allowing for configurations that wood is incapable of meeting. Like other marine grade HDPE, Woodgrain HDPE has excellent resistance to chemicals and cleaners, making it easier to clean than wood.
Plastic lumber like TimberLine™ is used for many applications, including cabinetry, bench covers, hatch covers, storage, and general decorative elements. Outside of the boating and marine industries, TimberLine™ is used for outdoor furniture, cabinetry, storage, outdoor kitchens, RV construction, playground systems, decorative elements in architecture, and more.
Interstate Advanced Materials offers TimberLine™ HDPE in full sheets and cut-to-size options. Save 30%+ on TimberLine™ and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To hear more about the benefits of woodgrain HDPE and how it surpasses wood for marine applications, call a material expert at (800) 742-3444.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 800-742-3444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube