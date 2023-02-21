Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,140 in the last 365 days.

Teachers Learn by Seeing ‘Government in Action’

Experiencing state government up close and speaking directly with decision makers can go a long way for teachers who are shaping the next generation of Ohio voters and leaders.

Teachers from across the state came to Columbus to get an inside look at the judiciary and how to take what they learned back to their students as part of a two-day conference known as Government in Action. The Ohio Center for Law-Related Education (OCLRE) partners with the Supreme Court of Ohio to show teachers how the state’s highest court operates in person.

“For judges across the state, it is you who stand in the gap to educate others about what we do by giving them the great civic lessons of days gone by,” said Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy during a meet-and-greet with the justices.

The visit included watching a Supreme Court oral argument and talking with the justices and attorneys involved. The teachers asked about the work that went into the case and spoke with the justices to better understand the appellate process.

“You get see the humanity of what our government is, as well as the process and the policies,” said Wes McKown, a government teacher in Knox County.

“These teachers are having their voices heard, and to some extent the voices of their students. They’re also getting information directly from the source,” added Kate Strickland, OCLRE’s executive director.

Techers went on a tour of the historic Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center and the award-winning Visitor Education Center, which offers interactive exhibits explaining the role of the judiciary and groundbreaking legal cases in Ohio. They also learned about online resources to incorporate in the classroom. One example is Under Advisement – an interactive program that guides students through the process of previously decided Supreme Court cases.

“I’ve lived in Columbus for over 30 years and can’t believe I haven’t visited here before with all this place has to offer,” said Jennifer Hawkins-Newman, a teacher in Gahanna.

Visiting the Supreme Court and watching oral arguments also emphasized civility, with attorneys presenting opposing viewpoints and the top court resolving disagreements with thoughtful discussion. For Brandon Brywczynski, the experience will help him “to create educated, respectful citizens” in his Henry County classroom.

“They are the next generation and soon they’ll be responsible for making the world better, whether that’s by practicing the law or better understanding it,” said Brywczynski.

You just read:

Teachers Learn by Seeing ‘Government in Action’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.