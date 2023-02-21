Rubicon Names Kevin Schubert as Chief Financial Officer

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. ("Rubicon" or "the Company") RBT, a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, announced today that the Company's president, Kevin Schubert, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

In addition to his current responsibilities as president, Schubert will now oversee Rubicon's end-to-end financial operations and further develop the financial infrastructure, teams, and processes to help the Company meet its strategic goals, including the acceleration of the Company's progress to profitability. Prior to serving as the Company's president, Schubert was Rubicon's Chief Development Officer. He has been instrumental in helping Rubicon secure its recent rounds of funding and in helping to restructure the Company's debt, two key goals as articulated during the third quarter 2022 earnings call.

Before joining Rubicon, Schubert held senior executive and advisory roles with multiple public companies, including Red Rock Resorts Inc., the Las Vegas Sands Corp., and he recently held the role of Chief Financial Officer for Ocean Park Group, an early-stage company focused on experiential hospitality.

Schubert holds a JD and an MBA from The University of California, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from The University of Arizona.

Jevan Anderson will step down from the role of CFO, effective immediately. Anderson joined Rubicon in late 2021 and brought with him a wealth of capital markets and public company experience. Anderson was instrumental in leading Rubicon through the process of going public, and in preparing the necessary financial framework and functions to support it as a publicly traded company. He will now be moving on to other opportunities. Anderson's departure comes at a natural inflection point and the Company is well positioned for the next phase of its life.

"Today we are thrilled to announce Kevin Schubert as our president and Chief Financial Officer. Kevin has already done exceptional work for us in developing our finance operations, helping to formulate our corporate strategy, and driving our focus on profitability as a public company. We wish him every success in this role," said Rubicon Chief Executive Officer, Phil Rodoni. "Jevan was a key addition to our leadership team at Rubicon and we thank him for his many valuable contributions to our company."

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon's mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

