Unanet Honored as a Top Workplace for 2023

Employee-friendly policies and a strong DEI track record earn Virginia company a place on prestigious national list

DULLES, Va., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, has once again been selected as a Top Workplace for 2023. The recognition underscores Unanet's unwavering commitment to providing a diverse, equitable and positive work environment for its 350+ employees.

The Top Workplaces award is based on confidential employee feedback. Honorees are thoroughly evaluated and selected through a rigorous third-party survey that measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, to name a few.

"Our people are the reason we earned a place among the top workplaces in the U.S. again, just as they're the reason Unanet consistently delivers standout software and service to our customers," said Stacy Critzer, Chief Human Resources Officer for Unanet. "We are creating an atmosphere for growth, education, volunteerism, diversity, inclusion and, perhaps most importantly, personal empowerment. Pull it all together and the result is a company that people want to work for and customers want to do business with. I'm proud of this team and what we're accomplishing, together."

Unanet won the Top Workplace award in 2021 for its remote-work initiatives and for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, which includes its innovative 'returnship' program, enabling people who have left the workforce to re-engage and continue their careers. Unanet also has consistently earned a place on the Northern Virginia Tech Council Top 100 Tech firms, with Unanet CEO Craig Halliday named among the group's Tech 100 Executive list.

"We strive to bring a modern, progressive approach to all we do, whether it's serving our customers with best-in-class ERP and CRM software, or blazing a trail with barrier-breaking empowerment programs," said Halliday. "From our roots as a woman-founded enterprise over 30 years ago, to our ongoing commitment to helping recent graduates, Unanet always has been and will continue to be community- and people-focused. We are a better company because of that focus."

