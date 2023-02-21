Neuronetics Sponsors the 5th International Brain Stimulation Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. STIM, a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today their participation as a Silver Sponsor at the 5th International Brain Stimulation Conference in Lisbon, Portugal February 19-22, 2023, where Dr. Harold Sackeim, Professor in Psychiatry and Radiology at Columbia University and poster co-author, will showcase NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy's latest research findings regarding the strong correlation between the number of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment sessions delivered and depression relief.



"The goal is always to provide patients the full benefits of TMS treatment, and by utilizing data from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry, we have discovered that there is a strong relationship between number of treatment sessions and improved depression outcomes. These findings emphasize the importance of not only completing the full course of treatment for all patients, but also that some patients who have a slower response are likely to benefit from treatment beyond 36 sessions," said Dr. Todd Hutton, M.D., lead author and Chief Medical Director at Southern California TMS Center. "The findings of this study provide physicians with clinically actionable insights, which clearly demonstrate the importance of completing the prescribed dose of NeuroStar TMS therapy to give patients the best chance to gain relief from major depressive disorder, and 36 sessions might not be enough for some patients."

During a Poster Session at the Lisbon conference, Dr. Sackeim will present new findings from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry, the world's largest registry of clinical outcomes in MDD. In this sample of over 7,000 patients treated in community practices, longer treatment courses resulted in better depression outcomes. The strong dose-response relationship between treatment sessions completed and improvement in depression symptoms was maintained when measured across different depression outcomes scores and all patient subgroups analyzed.

"We're thrilled to participate in the 5th International Brain Stimulation Conference," said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. "The exchange of ideas, data, and treatment best practices at this meeting always supports our commitment to helping patients with neurohealth disorders, and we're excited to share the data from TrakStar that may help improve treatment with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for our patients."

The NeuroStar Outcomes Registry leverages the proprietary TrakStar® data management system to make automated large-scale data collection possible, contributing to research to improve clinical best practices. For more information about NeuroStar, please visit neurostar.com

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn't helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world's largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

