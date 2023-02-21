NV5 Acquires Diversified Consulting Solutions, Strengthens Owner Representation Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") NVEE, a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired Diversified Consulting Solutions ("DCS"), a leading provider of owner representation services in the Mountain West Region. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to earnings.



Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, DCS specializes in owner representation consulting for municipalities and the K-12 and higher education markets. DCS oversees projects on an owner's behalf from concept through construction and final delivery. Services delivered by DCS include scheduling, vendor selection and payment, percent of completion calculation, and quality assurance.

"We are pleased to welcome the team at DCS to our growing owner representation group at NV5, and we look forward to the contributions they will make to delivering industry-leading service for our clientele in Colorado and surrounding states" said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. "Growth of our owner representation group will continue to be an area of focus within NV5, and we anticipate further expansion of this high margin, high barrier-to-entry service offering."

"We are excited to collaborate with the existing NV5 owner representation groups in Colorado and around the country, and we look forward to the new opportunities that NV5 will provide for our employees and clients," said John Sattler, President of DCS.

About DCS

DCS has been providing exceptional owner representation and program management consulting services since 1998. DCS becomes an extension of each client's development team to identify facility objectives and critical success factors, assist in the selection of team members to deliver on those objectives, and guide the successful delivery of each project. The DCS team's experience working with large groups of diverse stakeholders and project participants with significant public and governmental accountabilities is a competitive advantage, having managed more than $400 million in constructed improvements.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & owner representation, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com