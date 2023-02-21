Cloud Radio Access Network Market

Rapid growth in capital expenditure, reduction in operational expenditure & growing need for energy-efficient & cost-effective power resources are drive market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Expected to Reach USD 95.8 Billion by 2031—Allied Market Research." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global cloud ran market size was valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 85.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in the need for energy-efficient and cost-effective networking solutions, surge in the proliferation of 5G network technologies, and rapid rise in the demand for high bandwidth drive the growth of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market based on component, network type, deployment, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The services segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the air-to-air, anti-ship, and anti-tank segments.

Based on network type, the 4G segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than half of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The 5G segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the 2G/3G segment.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market analyzed in the research include Altiostar, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC CORPORATION, Fujitsu, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

✓ The COVID-19 outbreak immensely impacted the cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market. This is due to the increased use of online services and content streaming, which increased the burden on wireless networks.

✓ Hence, telecom operators and mobile infrastructure service providers sought effective cellular networking solutions, such as C-RAN, which directly influenced the market growth in a big way across the world.

