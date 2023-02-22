6WIND Virtual Cell Site Router enables efficient and optimized Open RAN deployments on Intel Processors
6WIND collaborated with Intel to demonstrate a high-performance & scalable vCSR solution on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and Intel Xeon-D processors.
The virtualized cell site router from 6WIND is an example of how vRAN is driving innovation, efficiency, and economy in the industry.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech company delivering high-performance virtualized & cloud-native networking software to global communication service providers, has collaborated with Intel to demonstrate a high-performance and scalable virtual cell site router (vCSR) solution on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and Intel Xeon-D processors. The 6WIND solution is also scalable to Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors and Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost, enabling customers to immediately scale performance.
— Cristina Rodriguez, VP & General Manager, WAN Division, Intel
6WIND leveraged both its virtual cell site router (vCSR) and virtual security gateway router (vSecGW) solutions to demonstrate the high performance, efficiency, and optimization these solutions deliver in an Open RAN deployment.
The 6WIND vCSR is a virtualized cell site router solution, part of 6WIND’s Virtual Service Router (VSR) product family. It is tailored to the RAN needs of 4G and 5G mobile network operators. The primary purpose of the vCSR is to provide full IP/MPLS routing capabilities with very high efficiency, and high-performance IPsec VPN security for hauling RAN traffic to the operator’s core network.
Based on 6WIND’s core technology (6WNOS), the 6WIND vCSR provides linearly scalable routing and security performance and very low and deterministic latency. It is deployed with full hardware and software disaggregation on bare metal (PNF), virtualized (VNF), or containerized (CNF).
Designed to deliver efficiency by optimizing hardware resource consumption, the 6WIND vCSR can be deployed with a minimal footprint on an Open-RAN network and delivers the required routing and security performance toward the Midhaul network.
The demo highlights the capability of the 6WIND vCSR to deliver efficiency by combining high performance with minimal hardware resource usage (CPU, Memory). The demo setup showed 80Gbps IMIX traffic of routing performance with a vCSR CPU budget of only 2 cores. More details can be found in the following Blog: https://www.6wind.com/6wind-demo-a-high-performance-virtual-cell-site-router-enabling-efficient-and-optimized-open-ran-deployments/
With its high efficiency, the vCSR can be deployed colocalized on the same hardware platform with other network functions and/or other 5G Open RAN elements (O-CU, O-DU) and use a limited CPU and memory budget. This reduces the network complexity on the cell sites and brings a huge advantage in Capex and Opex reduction coupled with savings on energy consumption for enhanced network sustainability.
The 6WIND VSR product suite consisting of Virtual Provider Edge Router, Virtual Cell Site Router, Virtual Security Gateway Router, Virtual CGNAT Router, Virtual Border Router, and Virtual CPE Router has helped Operators around the globe accelerate their virtualization and 5G adoption whilst retaining high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility.
“Our VSR software solutions deliver unparallel performance and security, it has disrupted the virtualization networking software space. Leading global CSPs are deploying our products to benefit from highly optimized and sustainable solutions to better monetize their 5G networks. Our collaboration with Intel solidifies the performance of our software solutions and its capability to help CSPs, MNOs, and Enterprises to achieve their goals seamlessly and cost-effectively!” said Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND.
“The continued transformation to fully virtualized networks on high-performant Intel Xeon scalable processors is driving cost and power benefits that reduce TCO for operators”, said Cristina Rodriguez, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Access Network Division at Intel. “The virtualized cell site router from 6WIND is an example of how vRAN is driving innovation, efficiency, and economy in the industry.”
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. They are the worldwide leader in Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software is deployed globally by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises, allowing them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris - France, Santa Clara, CA - USA, and Singapore.
www.6wind.com
Company Contact:
Neelam Bahal VP, Global Marketing for 6WIND
Phone: +44 7805090701 - neelam.bahal@6wind.com
Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Neelam Bahal
6WIND
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
6WIND Virtual Cell Site Router