St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief & Larceny

CASE#: 23A4001403
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Weekend of 2/17 - 2/19
INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Railroad Street, Wells River VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report about several vehicles that were vandalized. Wells River Chevrolet reported three trucks on their lot had the gas tanks drilled and drained of fuel. It was discovered a similar incident took place in the neighboring town of Woodsville, New Hampshire. Anyone with information about these incidents or identity of the offender(s) is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111). Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585