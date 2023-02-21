St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief & Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4001403

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Weekend of 2/17 - 2/19

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Railroad Street, Wells River VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report about several vehicles that were vandalized. Wells River Chevrolet reported three trucks on their lot had the gas tanks drilled and drained of fuel. It was discovered a similar incident took place in the neighboring town of Woodsville, New Hampshire. Anyone with information about these incidents or identity of the offender(s) is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111). Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

