St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief & Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4001403

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  Weekend of 2/17 - 2/19

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Railroad Street, Wells River VT

VIOLATION:  Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                             

AGE:  Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report about several vehicles that were vandalized.  Wells River Chevrolet reported three trucks on their lot had the gas tanks drilled and drained of fuel.  It was discovered a similar incident took place in the neighboring town of Woodsville, New Hampshire.  Anyone with information about these incidents or identity of the offender(s) is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).  Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

