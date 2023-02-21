Experience DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial
New subscribers can try DIRECTV STREAM services with a free trial or save $120 over 12 months by purchasing the DIRECTV Streaming device.LUDINGTON, MI, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is now an option to try out DIRECTV STREAM, the live TV streaming service from the AT&T family. Now, as a brand new streaming customer, it is possible to get a 5-day free trial of a DIRECTV STREAM package.
DIRECTV STREAM is the streaming version of DIRECTV and delivers 75+ live TV channels to all devices and favorite screens. No annual contract, no hidden fees and no second-year price jumps required. Packages start at just $74.99/mo. + tax for access to a huge selection of entertainment.
With DIRECTV STREAM expect to:
• Multiple sports, news and entertainment programming packages from anywhere
• Stream from multiple devices, from phones to tablets to Fire and Roku devices & more
• Easily watch on the go with a tablet or phone
• Enjoy live TV without the hassle of a contract
Try out DIRECTV STREAM today with a 5-day free trial to see why DIRECTV STREAM in 2023 is the perfect streaming service for many consumers.
DIRECTV STREAM is the streaming version of DIRECTV, offered by the AT&T family. DIRECTV STREAM gives us the ability to watch 75+ live TV channels at an affordable price, with less hassle than traditional cable TV services. With multiple ways to stream and no second-year price jumps or hidden fees, DIRECTV STREAM is the perfect way to get modern entertainment on the go.
For those living in an area where DIRECTV STREAM is not available, satellite TV service by DIRECTV is a top option due to Stream & Beam promotions starting at $64.99/month.
