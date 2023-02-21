Samantha Spano's 'Lie To Me' Video Set For Release At Midnight Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Lie To Me Samantha Spano at Stone Pony Samantha Spano at Stone Pony with Band Samantha Spano at Stone Pony with Band Samantha Spano at Stone Pony with Band Portrait

‘Lie to Me’ is the story of a lonely teenage girl begging someone unworthy of her love to want her, denying allegations that you are losing her mind when you are internally admitting that to herself.” — Samantha Spano

MONMOUTH COUNTY , NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samantha Spano's recent follow-up release to 'Jesus Tattoo' has her fans talking. ' Lie To Me' , released January 23, 2023, has gained traction on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. With the success of her latest singles fans are now eager to see the new 'Lie To Me' video planned for release on February 22, 2023, on YouTube."‘Lie to Me’ is the story of a lonely teenage girl begging someone unworthy of her love to want her, denying allegations that you are losing her mind when you are internally admitting that to herself. You almost start spiraling."Rory Rositas, the storied producer/engineer of OmniSound Studios in Nashville collaborated with Samantha to bring 'Lie To Me' to life. Recognized as a top Music Row recording facility for over 35 years, OmniSound has worked with nearly every major label, publisher, and independent artists."We love working with artists who know what they want. Samantha was only 18 when we worked together but came with a clear vision," recalls Rositas. "Usually, my job is translating artist language to musician language, then getting the tracks down. Samantha came in and made it effortless.""Nashville is truly a magical place, and having the opportunity to work there a week with the most talented people was so humbling," says Spano. "They absorbed my ideas easily, creating exactly what I asked for and beyond. After talking to Rory, I felt like I knew him for years, and the initial nerves of being a teenager in Nashville turned into a friendly bond between artist & producer."Spano explored the dynamic toxicity of an unhealthy relationship in 'Lie To Me', informed by her own experiences as a young woman trying to navigate life and love."You swear you’ll never stare at the phone again. You swear you’ll never let anyone get close to you again because it all just doesn’t seem worth it," reflects Spano. "But I’ve found that it may feel like the weight of the world at first, but then it feels like freedom knowing that you have got through it. Since I wrote this song I’ve grown into a completely different person and I’m so proud to have had this song as the soundtrack to that journey."As an emerging artist, she already has many musical accomplishments. Spano plays piano & guitar, won the Freehold Idol Competition at 11, released her first EP at 13, and released several well-produced songs & music videos. Her live performances are gaining recognition as a solo artist and the front person for the veteran band Kickin' Nash.Spano's most significant accomplishment may be her dedication to music as a career. A full-time music student at Monmouth University, Samantha understands the balance between writing, recording, playing live, building her fan base, and protecting her intellectual property. All while becoming a strong independent businesswoman.The 'Lie To Me' video release is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at ???Find 'Lie To Me' on Samantha Spano's SPOTIFY.Keep up with Samantha on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and her official website

