Half-Payments Offer Flexibility

Half-payments could make this Cybertruck financing even more affordable!

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- savings.club is excited to announce the launch of a new flexible payment option for its customers. The new “half-payments” are designed to provide greater flexibility and convenience, making it easier for customers to manage their payments and stay on top of their finances.

Until members receive their voucher, they can pay just half the amount of a standard monthly payment for their vehicle. Once a voucher is awarded, standard payments are reinstated, and the contract term will be extended slightly. savings.club offers yet another way for people to pay for their car through alternative vehicle financing.

With new half-payment options, members pay or their car for longer, reducing the monthly payment amount. This can help to ease the financial burden for customers and provide them with more breathing room in their budget. More on-time payments means a better history to build credit with. At savings.club, it’s a win-win for everyone.

The CEO, Adriano Marques, built savings.club with accessibility being one of the company’s main goals. Half-payments allow for more accessibilty than ever, with the ability to pay the lowest rates in the auto-financing market, period! With EAPR rates that don’t ever exceed 9.9%, savings.club simply offers the best deals around.

In addition to the increased flexibility, the new payment option provides customers access to additional benefits, such as financial education and resources and credit monitoring services. savings.club continues to improve so financial education can always be just a tap away.

About savings.club

savings.club is smart funding for smart people. With planning and patience, anyone can get the car they want. The company gives members all the tools they need to buy a car without taking a hefty loan from the bank. Using a common fund for member purchases keeps the power and the cash in the hands of the people.

Half-payments Offer the Ultimate Flexibility