HERO & Physical Activity Alliance announce national co-chairs to champion CEO Pledge for Physical Activity

HERO & the Physical Activity Alliance announce the appointment of Karen Moseley & Jack Groppel as national co-chairs for the CEO Pledge for Physical Activity.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) and the Physical Activity Alliance jointly announce the appointment of Karen Moseley, HERO President & CEO, and Dr. Jack Groppel, as National Co-chairs for the CEO Pledge for Physical Activity. The CEO Pledge for Physical Activity is a social movement led by the Physical Activity Alliance and aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Active People, Healthy NationSM initiative, to make physical activity and healthy movement a cultural norm in workplace environments.

Moseley signed the CEO Pledge on behalf of HERO in October 2022, joining more than 100 other CEOs who have signed the pledge in support.

“At HERO, we know that leadership support is critical to achieving employee engagement in their health, and the CEO Pledge for Physical Activity is a way for organizations to take action with their employees through personal engagement,” said Moseley. “I look forward to helping other leaders as we work together to support employees in their physical and mental well-being.”

Prior to being appointed President and CEO of HERO, Moseley served as the organization’s Vice President of Education and Director of Operations. In these positions, she was instrumental in growing HERO membership, increasing member engagement, and continuously improving educational programming and supporting HERO’s robust research agenda. Moseley and the HERO team provide leadership in research and education on issues such as the impact of wellness program best practices on health outcomes and the impact of healthy employee performance. Having worked in the non-profit sector for more than 30 years, Moseley has been a regular contributor to publications and conferences and was the 2021 recipient of the Global Wellness Summit Leader in Workplace Wellness Award.

Moseley joins national co-chair, Jack Groppel, PhD, FACSM, FACN. Groppel is the Co-Founder of the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute and currently serves as a professor of Exercise & Sport Science at Judson University. Groppel has addressed the issue of worksite wellness and performance at such policy events as the United Nations Side Event for Physical Activity and Non-Communicable Disease, a U.S. Congressional Briefing on Worksite Health Promotion, and represented the worksite wellness industry at the historic Surgeon General’s Call to Action on Walking and Walkable Communities. Groppel is a long-time supporter and friend to HERO and welcomes the partnership and leadership of his new co-chair, Moseley.

“Innovative workforce leaders are seeking solutions to address the unprecedented mix of challenges facing organizations today and support the physical and mental well-being of their teams,” said Groppel. “The CEO Pledge for Physical Activity is a simple, highly impactful strategy for taking care of employees and taking care of the bottom line. I encourage every leader in America to sign the Pledge!"

The Physical Activity Alliance was founded when The National Physical Activity Plan Alliance, The National Physical Activity Society, and The National Coalition for Promoting Physical Activity, merged to form a new, broadly based, powerful voice for physical activity promotion in the U.S. The Physical Activity Alliance combines deep expertise in policy advocacy, strategic planning, and workforce development to lead national efforts that enable all Americans to enjoy physical activity.

The national co-chairs will announce regional chair member appointments in the coming months as they set a goal of reaching more than 10 million workers this year. For more questions or more information on the Physical Activity Alliance, or the CEO Pledge for Physical Activity, please contact Tom Richards, J.D., Partnerships & Engagement Manager for the Physical Activity Alliance, at Tom.Richards@PAAMoveWithUs.org.

About HERO – HERO (Health Enhancement Research Organization) is a not-for-profit,

501(c)(3) corporation that was established in 1996. HERO is dedicated to identifying and sharing best practices that improve the health and well-being of employees, their families, and communities. To learn more, visit www.hero-health.org. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/heroehm; Twitter @heroehm and LinkedIn.

About the Physical Activity Alliance – The Physical Activity Alliance is based in Washington, DC. The organization’s mission is to create, support, and advocate for policy and system changes that enable all Americans to enjoy physically active lives. To learn more, visit https://paamovewithus.org/ceopledge/