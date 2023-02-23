6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) achieves VMware Ready for Telco Cloud Certification
6WIND achieves VMware Ready for Telco Cloud certification for 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) deployed as a containerized network function (CNF).
6WIND’s virtual service router portfolio is highly scalable and enables optimization of the CSP network infrastructure with virtualization on VMware’s Telco Cloud Platform.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech company delivering high-performance virtualized & cloud-native networking software to global communication service providers, achieved VMware Ready for Telco Cloud certification for 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) deployed as a containerized network function (CNF). Both virtual network function (VNF) and CNF formats of 6WIND VSR are now VMware Ready for Telco Cloud certified, allowing customers to run 6WIND VSR as a VNF or a CNF.
As a result of this certification as VMware Ready for Telco Cloud, CSPs can now run a broad range of Network Functions from the 6WIND VSR Product Suite on VMware Telco Cloud Platform, including Virtual Cell Site Router (vCSR), Virtual Provider Edge Router (vPE), Virtual Security Gateway (vSecGW), Virtual Border Router (vBR), Virtual CG-NAT Router (vCG-NAT), and Virtual Universal CPE (vCPE) Router. CSPs can take advantage of 6WIND vCSR performance and small footprint as a CNF deployed at the Cell Site with the assurance that the solution has been tested with VMware Telco Cloud Automation and VMware Tanzu product suites.
In addition, 6WIND and VMware are currently demonstrating the commercial readiness of 6WIND Virtual Security Gateway (vSecGW) with IPsec running on top of VMware Telco Cloud Platform leveraging VMware Enhanced Data Path (EDP) Switch.
“The VMware Ready for Telco Cloud certification program aims to give communications service providers greater confidence when introducing new technology into their networks,” said Lakshmi Mandyam, Vice President of Service Provider Product Management and Partner Ecosystem at VMware. “6WIND’s virtual service router portfolio is highly scalable and enables optimization of the CSP network infrastructure with virtualization on VMware’s Telco Cloud Platform.”
6WIND VSR product suite is listed in the VMware Marketplace as a VMware Ready for Telco Cloud certified solution. This certification attests to compliance of the 6WIND VSR solution with the VMware Telco Cloud requirements and recognizes its seamless and easy integration with VMware’s management, monitoring, and orchestration components. Combined with best of breed performance in routing and security, this seamless and easy integration is meant to help Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and Enterprises efficiently accelerate the 6WIND’s VSR deployment on their VMware enabled virtualization infrastructures.
The 6WIND Virtual Service Router is optimized for CSPs and Enterprises and can be deployed bare-metal, virtualized, or containerized on COTS servers in private and in public clouds.
Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND commented: “We are proud to be certified on the VMware Telco Cloud Platform. This means that CSPs will now be able to take advantage of our best-in-class performance and highly scalable VSR solutions within the VMware environment. This will make the roll-out on the VMware platform more efficient and cost-effective! We look forward to this collaboration with VMware to help accelerate the adoption of virtualization amongst CSPs and Enterprises.”
For more details 6WIND VSR on VMware Telco Cloud Platform please visit: https://www.6wind.com/wp-content/uploads/resources/application-briefs/vmw-telco-cloud-platform-6wind-so.pdf
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. It is the worldwide leader for Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software is deployed globally by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises, allowing them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
Visit www.6wind.com for more information.
VMware, VMware Ready, and Tanzu are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.
