Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,192 in the last 365 days.

People Building Equity Together

savings.club helps people build equity together

savings.club helps people build equity together

With savings.club, people save together to make progress toward paying off their vehicle

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most common things that cause people to go into debt is an auto loan. Instead of owning a vehicle upon receiving it, people owe the bank money for years instead. The easiest way to work towards owning a car is to save up to buy one outright. But saving enough for a car alone takes longer than most are willing to wait.

Paying off a standard loan for a $40,000 car isn’t a much better alternative. With an average salary, it can easily take over five years to save or completely pay off a standard car loan. For decades, there’s been no logical way to build equity towards a car in advance.

savings.club finally offers a way for people to build equity instead of debt during auto payments. The company allows for members to save money and contribute to a common fund. As the common fund grows, vouchers can be awarded so members can use them to purchase cars.

Not only can members build equity towards their next car, but they can also build their credit with a consistent payment history. A savings club helps people do so much more than save. At savings.club, members get access to:

Tips on money management

Information on the common fund

A wide selection of preferred vehicles

Exclusive finance tracking tools

Customer success connection

People save faster together, and savings.club just helps them do it efficiently. The only thing better than saving on car financing is saving on car financing with loved ones. Even if members don’t bring anyone along to join, it’s easy to connect with others. The club’s innovative user experience puts members close to each other by encouraging communication within the community. At a savings club, the more, the merrier.

About savings.club

savings.club is smart funding for smart people. With planning and patience, anyone can get the car they want. The company gives members all the tools they need to buy a car without taking a hefty loan from the bank. Using a common fund for member purchases keeps the power and the cash in the hands of the people.  

Marketing Team
savings.club
marketing@xnv.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

People Building Equity Together

You just read:

People Building Equity Together

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.