Tony Carvallo Joins Steer Smarts as Senior Engineer
STEER SMARTS is excited to announce that Tony Carvallo has joined its product development team.PLYMOUTH, MI, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEER SMARTS is excited to announce that Tony Carvallo has joined its product development team and will assume the role of Senior Engineer. He will primarily focus on developing products that support the rapid expansion of the STEER SMARTS catalog.
“I’m extremely excited to start this new chapter,” said Carvallo. “I feel like I’ve found a like-minded team with an amazing culture that will allow me to thrive!”
Bringing with him a career spanning almost three decades, Tony has been driven by an eternal love for everything Jeep. Fueled by this passion, Tony spent 10 years as an Engineer on Wrangler, 5 years with Mopar Performance, and 4 years on the Product Planning team for the Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT. From there he joined the teams at Dynatrac and later Bestop and supported their engineering, marketing, and product development efforts.
“Tony has a storied career with the Jeep brand and brings a great wealth of knowledge to our team,” says Jay Vetlhoven – Brand Director for STEER SMARTS. “I’m eager to see him push the boundaries, feed off of our unique culture, and develop some exciting new products.”
Based in Plymouth, Mich., STEER SMARTS is powered by a dedicated team of enthusiasts and engineers that are fueled by innovation and backed by over a century-long legacy of designing, engineering, and manufacturing components for Detroit’s automotive giants. STEER SMARTS blends O.E. level quality with no-compromise performance to deliver a new standard in truck and off-road chassis components. To get a behind-the-scenes look at STEER SMARTS and how the best steering is designed, tested, and manufactured, visit us at youtube.com/SteerSmarts. For more information visit www.steersmarts.com or call us toll-free at (888) 8GO-YETI. Also, be sure to follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/SteerSmarts, on Instagram at instagram.com/steersmarts, and on Twitter at twitter.com/SteerSmarts,
