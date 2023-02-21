Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,736 in the last 365 days.

Tony Carvallo Joins Steer Smarts as Senior Engineer

Tony Carvallo - Steer Smarts

STEER SMARTS is excited to announce that Tony Carvallo has joined its product development team.

PLYMOUTH, MI, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEER SMARTS is excited to announce that Tony Carvallo has joined its product development team and will assume the role of Senior Engineer. He will primarily focus on developing products that support the rapid expansion of the STEER SMARTS catalog.

“I’m extremely excited to start this new chapter,” said Carvallo. “I feel like I’ve found a like-minded team with an amazing culture that will allow me to thrive!”

Bringing with him a career spanning almost three decades, Tony has been driven by an eternal love for everything Jeep. Fueled by this passion, Tony spent 10 years as an Engineer on Wrangler, 5 years with Mopar Performance, and 4 years on the Product Planning team for the Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT. From there he joined the teams at Dynatrac and later Bestop and supported their engineering, marketing, and product development efforts.

“Tony has a storied career with the Jeep brand and brings a great wealth of knowledge to our team,” says Jay Vetlhoven – Brand Director for STEER SMARTS. “I’m eager to see him push the boundaries, feed off of our unique culture, and develop some exciting new products.”


Based in Plymouth, Mich., STEER SMARTS is powered by a dedicated team of enthusiasts and engineers that are fueled by innovation and backed by over a century-long legacy of designing, engineering, and manufacturing components for Detroit’s automotive giants. STEER SMARTS blends O.E. level quality with no-compromise performance to deliver a new standard in truck and off-road chassis components. To get a behind-the-scenes look at STEER SMARTS and how the best steering is designed, tested, and manufactured, visit us at youtube.com/SteerSmarts. For more information visit www.steersmarts.com or call us toll-free at (888) 8GO-YETI. Also, be sure to follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/SteerSmarts, on Instagram at instagram.com/steersmarts, and on Twitter at twitter.com/SteerSmarts,


# # #

Jay Velthvoen
Steer Smarts
+1 734-892-3755
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Tony Carvallo Joins Steer Smarts as Senior Engineer

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.