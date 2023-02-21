Submit Release
DMF Systems' Revolutionary Smart Sliotar Solution for the GAA Now Live

DMF Systems GAA Smart Sliotar in Croke Park

DMF Systems GAA Smart Sliotar

GAA Official holding DMF Systems' Smart Sliotar

GAA Official with DMF Systems' Smart Sliotar

DMF Systems launches Smart Sliotar solution for the GAA where an NFC tag is embedded into a Sliotar & read by a mobile app to authenticate official match balls.

We are thrilled to bring this cutting-edge technology to the world of Gaelic games”
— Declan FitzGerald, Managing Director, DMF Systems
DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMF Systems, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions based in Dublin 15, is proud to announce the launch of its ground-breaking Smart Sliotar solution for the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA). This smart technology provides a revolutionary way for GAA officials to validate Sliotars in accordance with GS1 standards.

The Smart Sliotar made its official premiere during the first round of the Allianz Hurling League in early February, after successfully completing its trial during the GAA Under 20 Hurling Championships in March 2022. The standardized ball will be utilized throughout the 2023 senior inter-county season, beginning with all opening league games.

DMF Systems developed the technology solution utilising embedded NFC (Near Field Communication) tags to authenticate the sliotars and to confirm GAA Sliotar specifications. This will ensure consistency in sliotar performance and verify that the sliotar meets ethical standards of manufacture.

DMF Systems collaborated with the GAA to create the Smart Sliotar. This includes creating an NFC tag specification utilizing GS1 identification standards. DMF Systems also created the mobile phone app and data handling infrastructure that allows GAA officials to authenticate the validity of sliotars using their mobile phone pitch side. The Smart Sliotar guarantees that approved Sliotar suppliers conform to the GAA Official Guide Sliotar specification and that approved Sliotars perform consistently.

The Smart Sliotar strives to address unethical production and supply chain operations as assessed by the World Federation of the Sports Goods Industry in a regulated setting (WFSGI). It also validates the sliotar's manufacturing standards to combat counterfeit goods, regulate manufacturing standards, and eliminate the possibility of products being manufactured in sub-standard facilities.

“We are thrilled to bring this cutting-edge technology to the world of Gaelic games,” said Declan FitzGerald, Managing Director, DMF Systems.

