NHS Dumfries & Galloway select Cambric Morse and Healthcare Gateway’s Medical Interoperability Gateway for GP records

Acute and community care professionals to access GP patient information, helping to support more joined up care for patients

At Cambric we work hard to provide innovative software solutions that make life easier for our frontline healthcare workers” — Garry Sherriff, MD, Cambric

FORFAR, SCOTLAND, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambric Systems, a supplier of healthcare patient data software solutions to 50% of Scottish Health Boards, has announced that NHS Dumfries & Galloway (NHS D&G) has selected the Morse EPR integration with the Medical Interoperability Gateway (MIG) to provide access to real-time GP patient data. Health staff working in hospitals, clinics and across community services will be able to access primary care information using the Morse EPR app at the point of care giving clinicians the full picture of a patient’s health care record in order to make more informed, safer decisions regarding treatment.

Morse additionally integrates with other existing NHS Scotland healthcare platforms such as SCI Store, SCI Gateway, TrakCare, BadgerNet and more whilst offering appointment scheduling, referral & caseload management, best-in-class eForms and information recording which meets existing national dataset requirements.

Graham Gault, eHealth Lead at NHS Dumfries & Galloway stated: “We have been working with Cambric for many years now, and they are good at understanding what we are looking for and always listen very carefully to ensure that they deliver a solution that exactly suits our needs. This latest round of product development to provide access to GP records to our primary care clinicians with enhanced visibility across departments, is as a result of that commitment to deliver genuinely helpful enhancements.”

Managing Director of Healthcare Gateway Liam King said: “We are delighted to have gone live with our first joint development with Cambric, and for the project to have been at NHS Dumfries & Galloway, our first Medical Interoperability Gateway (MIG) customer in Scotland. As more and more health boards in Scotland adopt common solutions to achieve a fully integrated system, the benefits of accessing real-time patient information from any system, in any setting for clinicians magnifies and ultimately supports better care for patients.”

Garry Sherriff, MD at Cambric commented: “At Cambric we work hard to provide innovative software solutions that make life easier for our frontline healthcare workers. Morse EPR has been designed specifically to provide access to patient information to those working in the community, even when there is poor or no connectivity. Our accreditation for the integration with the MIG is simply part of our iterative process to improving our services to meet the needs of our clients. We are delighted that NHS Dumfries & Galloway are the first Scottish Health Board to select this solution.”

This latest news from Cambric comes hot on the heels of the launch of Archie, a secure clinical image transfer system. Designed with GP practices and clinics in mind, Archie enables healthcare professionals to refer patients to specialist services with supporting clinical images which may mean that the patient can receive a diagnosis remotely, without the need for a face-to-face appointment, potentially saving time for both patients and healthcare professionals.

Archie from Cambric enables the clinician to capture clinical images using their own smartphone and attach them securely to a patient’s electronic record or send the images via a clinical system to specialist services, such as dermatology. Images are not retained on the smartphone at any time. Once the images have been transmitted to the recipient clinical system, all copies are automatically wiped from the practice or clinic PC, thereby protecting patient privacy at all times.

A short video introduction to the capabilities of Archie: https://www.cambric.co.uk/archie

