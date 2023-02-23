Une agence de recrutement récompense 5 000 $ pour des voyages à Paris pour aider à financer des programmes pour filles
Recruiting for Good aide les entreprises à trouver des professionnels pour financer des programmes pour filles et récompense les références avec 5 000 $.
Recruiting for Good lance The Sweetest Luxury Rewards pour les femmes qui participent à notre programme de parrainage (présentez Recruiting for Good aux entreprises qui embauchent des professionnels); aider à financer des programmes pour filles et gagner $5000 for Paris.
Selon Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "2024 est l'année parfaite pour visiter Paris, avec 4 saisons pour faire la fête pour de bon ; Spring 'Sweet Fashion Week', Summer 2024 Paris Olympics, Fall Salon du Chocolat (World's Greatest Fashion and Chocolate Show), et Winter Célébrez le Nouvel An avec votre Plus One préféré !"
Comment les femmes participent et gagnent une récompense exclusive à Paris?
1. Les femmes se présentent à une entreprise, à un cadre ou à un vice-président des ressources humaines qui embauche du personnel professionnel.
2. Recruiting for Good aide l'entreprise à trouver un professionnel talentueux.
3. Notre agence de recrutement perçoit une commission d'intermédiaire pour financer le programme communautaire des filles et récompense 5 000 $ pour Paris.
Carlos Cymerman, ajoute "Avec notre récompense de 5 000 $, nous permettons aux familles des États-Unis de rendre plus facilement visite à leur famille à Pairs et de découvrir la plus belle ville du monde !"
About
Recruiting for Good created The Inner Beauty Club for Girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and shopping. The purpose of the club is to create and reward fulfilling experiences thru community parties. At the parties girls will learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com.
The Inner Beauty Club was inspired by our creative phenom 13 year old NJ Girl 'Books and Looks,' who has been working on 'The Sweetest Gigs' for the last two years; and now works on 'Fashion Loves Freedom' (creative writing gig) www.FashionLovesFreedom.com; doing monthly fashion reviews, and sweet fashion interviews.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls in life and luxury shopping; then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl community programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping (Beauty, Christmas, Diamonds, Paris, and Shoes Too) Rewards/Experiences. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
