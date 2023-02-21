PayAid Payments Pvt. Ltd. - SEED FUND ALERT

PayAid Payments Certificate of Recognition Startup India - Recognition

PayAid Payments Pvt. Ltd. raises Seed Fund

Dynamic Smart Payments Router - Enhancing your Payments Experience.” — PayAid Payments

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintech technology service provider - PayAid Payments Pvt Ltd, raises seed fund in December'2022.

The startup, founded by Alka Mehta - Founder & CEO and Phani Teja - Co founder & Managing Director in 2020, offers dynamic payment routing, invoice management, no-coding website builder and financing solutions to business owners and retailers.

It gives us immense pleasure to announce that PayAid (PayAid Payments Pvt. Ltd.) has received Seed Fund under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) through the Atal Incubation Centre, ALEAP WE-Hub supported by Atal Innovation Mission Official & NITI Aayog.

The award and funding amount was given over through the hands of Smt. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Honorable Telangana Education Minister.

"We would like to thank Smt. Rama Devi Kanneganti Ma'am - Chairperson at Atal Incubation Centre ALEAP We-Hub, Mr. Venkata Suresh Telu - Centre Manager/Incharge, AIC-ALEAP and Smt. Jhansi Lakshmi G. - Director-Technical, AIC-ALEAP, Aleap We-Hub for believing in PayAid®." said Alka Mehta - Founder & CEO of PayAid Payments and Phani Teja - Co founder & Managing Director of PayAid Payments.

They have also congratulated & thanked the entire team of PayAid and their well-wishers for standing by their side throughout the journey. "Our journey has been extremely rewarding, and we can't wait to enter new markets and grow our team and business. We thank everyone who has played a part in our success; we couldn’t have done it without you." said the founders of PayAid Payments.

About PayAid Payments: PayAid Payments offer a flexible payment solution which takes into consideration all key features and functionalities of banking products for a high success rate in payment acceptance. It calculates the best route across Aggregators, Banks and MIDs, configuring rules in real-time to track results and adapt to various scenarios depending on client needs to optimize incoming and outgoing transactions.

founders, Alka Mehta & Phani Teja, have revealed plans to utilize fresh capital to develop new use cases in digital transformation and payments security while also expanding the company’s presence and staff. With a strong foothold in India and a team based in the country, PayAid Payments will focus on building effective go-to-market strategies targeted at the Indian market over the next few quarters.

Find out more details on https://payaidpayments.com/