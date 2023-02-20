UZBEKISTAN, February 20 - Shavkat Mirziyoyev becomes familiar with the exposition of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on an official visit to Cairo, visited the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

The exposition of the museum, located in the ancient city of Fustat, now part of Cairo, is a unique collection of artifacts telling about the rich history of Egypt. It contains more than 50 thousand items covering the period from ancient times to the present day, including mummies of pharaohs, royal thrones and statues, jewelry, as well as household items and crafts.

The Head of state examined several chronological and thematic sections, including those devoted to the Ancient, Middle and New Kingdoms, Hellenistic, medieval and Islamic periods.

Getting acquainted with the artifacts of various civilizations with great interest, the President stressed that history and culture serve as an essential means of further rapprochement of our peoples with an equally rich heritage.

Representatives of the Egyptian side, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Leader of Uzbekistan for visiting the museum and noted that the two peoples have a lot in common, these traditions contribute to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding.

In this context, the importance of enhancing cooperation between museums and historians of the two countries, a joint study of our common heritage, organization of mutual exhibitions was emphasized.

The President of Uzbekistan left an entry in the Book of Honorary Guests of the museum.

Source: UzA