The President of Uzbekistan starts his official visit to Egypt

UZBEKISTAN, February 20 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived on an official visit to Cairo.

The state flags of the two countries were raised, and a guard of honor was lined up at Cairo International Airport for the meeting of the President of Uzbekistan.

The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met and sincerely greeted the Leader of Uzbekistan. A brief meeting of the heads of state took place.

Today, the President of Uzbekistan will visit the Cairo Nilometer built by our ancestor, the great scientist Ahmad Fergani, and get acquainted with the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization exposition. A meeting will be held with the heads of leading companies and financial structures of this country.

The main events of the visit, including high-level talks, are scheduled for tomorrow, February 21.

Source: UzA