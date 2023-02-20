Shavkat Mirziyoyev lays flowers at the Monument to Ahmad Fergani

UZBEKISTAN, February 20 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev began his official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt with familiarization with the legacy of the great scientist Ahmad Fergani.

Our compatriot was a leading astronomer, mathematician and geographer of his time, conducted scientific research in Baghdad and Damascus, and since 856 – in Cairo, where he lived and studied science until the end of his life.

Scientist owns many important discoveries and inventions. In particular, in 861, he designed a structure for measuring the water level in the Nile River, which was built on Roda Island. This device, known as the “Nilometer”, played an essential role in planning agricultural work and forecasting natural phenomena. For almost 1200 years, the structure was used for its intended purpose until the last century. Today it is a tourist destination.

In 2007, a monument to Ahmad Fergani was erected in the square next to the Nilometer. The President laid flowers at the monument and honored the memory of our great ancestor.

The Head of state inspected the Nilometer, talked with scientists about the history of the structure and Ahmad Fergani’s research. It was noted that the role that our ancestors played in the history of Egypt and the great scientist's legacy carefully preserved today are evidence of close, centuries-old friendly relations between the people of the two countries.

Source: UzA