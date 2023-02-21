Ulcerative Colitis Market Size, Share Report, 2022-27: Growth, Top Companies, Statistics, Regional Analysis And Forecast
Market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) & the increasing awareness regarding available treatment optionsBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Ulcerative Colitis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global ulcerative colitis market size reached US$ 6.92 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.60% during 2022-2027. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic disease characterized by inflammation and sores in the lining of the rectum and colon or large intestine. It causes irritation, inflammation, abdominal pain, blood in stool, diarrhea, and ulcers in the digestive tract. Its signs and symptoms usually appear slowly, and those diagnosed with the condition may experience minor or no symptoms for extended periods. However, it can sometimes even lead to debilitating or life-threatening complications. There is no cure for UC yet, but its treatment can help patients achieve long-term remission, manage and reduce their symptoms, and prevent flare-ups. Since it helps enhance the quality of life and ensures the physical and mental well-being of the patients, UC treatment is gaining immense traction across the globe.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ulcerative-colitis-market/requestsample
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Market Trends:
The global ulcerative colitis market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and the increasing awareness regarding available treatment options. Moreover, ongoing improvements in numerous medications and the presence of strong pipeline products have augmented the product demand. Besides this, several key players are focusing on developing innovative and more effective drugs to gain a competitive edge and expand their product portfolio. Additionally, governments of numerous countries are taking favorable initiatives to spread awareness about the disease and improve the availability and accessibility of proper medical facilities. In line with this, the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities for developing novel therapies are positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including favorable reimbursement policies, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing consumer spending on healthcare, and easy availability of biosimilar drugs, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Ulcerative Colitis Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the ulcerative colitis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Abbott Laboratories
• AbbVie Inc.
• AstraZeneca plc
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Eli Lilly and Company
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Johnson & Johnson
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global ulcerative colitis market based on type, disease type, molecule type, drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Mild UC
• Moderate UC
• Severe UC
Breakup by Disease Type:
• Ulcerative Proctitis
• Proctosigmoiditis
• Left-sided Colitis
• Pancolitis or Universal Colitis
• Fulminant Colitis
Breakup by Molecule Type:
• Small Molecules
• Biologics
Breakup by Drug Type:
• Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
• Anti-TNF Biologics
• Immunosuppressant
• Calcineurin Inhibitors
• Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
• Oral
• Injectable
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Drug Store
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5213&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
High-throughput Screening Market
Human Identification Market
Neem Extract Market: https://bit.ly/3BKguG3
Histology and Cytology Market: https://bit.ly/3SqWONj
Practice Management Systems Market: https://bit.ly/3VEckGp
About IMARC Group:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Media Contact:
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address: 134 N 4th St.
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Country: United States
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here