Website Closers Help Breathe New Life To Popular Pet Supplement Seller Wildpaw
A well-run eCommerce firm will always be in demand, even during challenging economic times, as demonstrated by yet another sale from WebsiteClosers. Read more.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wildpaw (https://wildpaw.com/), a 4-year-old seller of proprietary pet supplement products, announces its sale to Pet Wellness, LLC, a strategic acquirer with a portfolio in the pet supplement business. WebsiteClosers, the world’s largest Internet and Technology-focused Business Brokerage helped facilitate the sale. The acquisition was completed by Encompass Pet Wellness, LLC with portfolio holdings in the category. Although the terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed for confidentiality purposes, the owners of Wildpaw did confirm that the deal closed reaching the full asking price as valued by Website Closers,
Paul Vartanian, Franchise Owner and Broker with Website Closers, one of the largest business brokerages in the world, managed the sell-side and buy-side transactions.
“The demand for solid pet-related businesses such as Wildpaw remains strong. There seems to be no letting up on the buyer side for established brands. Wildpaw has a strong reputation in the pet supplement market and we are proud to have facilitated this acquisition,” said Paul Vartanian. “Pet Wellness, LLC was the perfect acquirer for Wildpaw, and we are confident that their expertise in the pet supplement industry will take Wildpaw to new heights.”
One of Wildpaw's bestsellers, an organic hemp-based pet supplement chew, has received high praise from pet owners for reducing allergies and improving hip and joint mobility in dogs. It is one of the biggest reasons why the acquisition of Wildpaw went smoothly with Pet Wellness, LLC.
Pet Wellness, LLC is excited about the acquisition and the opportunity to expand its offerings to include Wildpaw’s popular pet supplements. “Wildpaw has a strong following and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Pet Wellness family,” said a spokesperson from Pet Wellness, LLC.
Wildpaw will continue to operate under its own brand and will focus on expanding its existing lines of business. It operates within the evergreen pet consumables niche. Wildpaw was one of the first to develop a hemp-based pet supplement chew and has grown each year since its inception. Encompass Pet Group, LLC specializes in the B2B manufacturing and distribution of pet products, along with B2C eCommerce, and operates brick-and-mortar pet supply stores with an emphasis on pet nutrition.
Congratulations to both parties on this successful transaction!
Broker Contact
Paul Vartanian
Contact Form
Media Contact:
Jason Guerrettaz
Executive Director
800-251-1559
info@websiteclosers.com
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
Jason Guerrettaz
Website Closers
+1 800-251-1559
jguerrettaz@websiteclosers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube