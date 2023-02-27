Website Closers Opens A New Era for Renowned Stock Education Company NetPicks

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

Who says that niche companies are impossible to sell? How Website Closers, one of the biggest brokerage firms in the US, helped mediate the sale of stock picks.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetPicks ( https://www.netpicks.com/ ), a 25-year-old stock education company specializing in stock trading systems, announces its sale to Spirit Funds, a strategic acquirer with portfolio holdings in the stocks business. NetPicks founder, Mark Soberman, is proud to see his company reach new heights under the new ownership led by Spirit Funds.The terms of the deal are not being disclosed for confidentiality purposes, but the Founders of NetPicks did confirm that it was sold for its full asking price as valued by Website Closers . As NetPicks’ founder Mr. Soberman stated, “This came as a bit of a surprise given the current state of the e-commerce market. We were hearing the heavens were falling, but the truth is that we received multiple offers and got everything we wanted in a transaction.” Mr. Brent Fisher and Mr. Izach Porter of Website Closers, one of the biggest brokerage firms in the world, successfully managed the transaction sell-side. In a statement that he released shortly after the sale, Mr. Fisher said, "It was a privilege to work with Mr. Soberman and the NetPicks team to bring this transaction to a close. The sale of NetPicks to Spirit Funds is a testament to the hard work and dedication that Mark and his team have put into building a successful stock education company. We are excited to take the reins from this moment on."Mr. Izach Porter added, "We are thrilled to see the company's future growth potential under the leadership of Spirit Funds. NetPicks has a long history of helping traders and investors achieve their goals, and we are confident that this trend will continue under the new ownership."NetPicks, a renowned provider of stock options trading information, will continue to operate under its own name and expand its current business offerings. Specializing in online trading and investing for retail investors, the company offers a comprehensive trading system and training for active traders.With a highly experienced team, NetPicks provides exceptional customer and technical support to clients in over 100 countries worldwide. With a 25-year track record of experience and success that built a solid reputation when it comes to providing trustworthy and reliable information on stock options trading, NetPicks operates on a Subscription Model and works with clients in more than 100 different countries around the globe.Founder Mark Soberman expressed his gratitude for Website Closers' role in facilitating the acquisition, stating, "We're thrilled to be a part of this fantastic brand and look forward to working with the new ownership to reach new heights. Website Closers came in highly recommended, and we are proud to be a part of this transaction."Congratulations to both parties on this successful transaction!Broker ContactBrent Fisher & Izach PorterMedia Contact:Jason GuerrettazExecutive Director800-251-1559info@websiteclosers.comABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Website Closers Brokers, Nate Lind and Izach Porter, co-broker a successful transaction.