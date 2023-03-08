A Local Power Washing Company Recommends Roof Cleaning in Lansing

before and after power washing a shingle roof

Pressure washing has never been better since ProClean has been on the scene. Their business has much to offer its customers, including top-rated roof cleaning.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2004 Proclean has made a name for itself by blasting grit and grime off rooftops across The Mitten State. The team emphasizes that roofs need special care and attention if property owners want to avoid costly repairs and default on their warranties.Nate, the owner of ProClean Power Washing Lansing , had this to say, "I established my business to keep exterior homes and businesses looking their best. Most people don't pay much attention to their roofs because it's sort of an out-of-sight and out-of-mind structure. However, keeping it clean is essential in avoiding damages and premature breakdown".The company owns a few truck-mounted power washing devices that they pull up to customers' homes or commercial properties, which makes roof cleaning a breeze. Then, using a combination of highly pressurized water and industrial soaps, the roof stains and debris can be expected to buff right off.Sometimes customers will ask Nate and his team about asphalt shingles and other delicate spots of a roofing system, such as the gutters, and how to avoid damaging them during cleaning. The team uses a superior cleaning method called soft washing for roofs that are on the weaker side. Soft washing includes heavy-duty detergent that is left to sit on the roof for a while and then hosed off with water that's very hot but of gentle pressure."I really needed my roof to be cleaned, but I was afraid pressure cleaning would be too forceful. I wasn't sure what to do because my roof's warranty explicitly states that some form of professional cleaning service must take place yearly in order to stay active. So I called Nate and his crew, who explained that the soft wash method can be used. So that's what we did, and no shingles were harmed in the process." said Hollie, a local resident.Another aspect of the roofing system that should be regularly cleaned is the gutters. When gutters are bogged down with wet leaves, animal nests, and twigs, it can cause them to break away from the roof and fall to the ground. That's a very dangerous situation, not to mention expensive to repair. ProClean scoops out all debris from gutters and ensures water can freely run off the roof and flow out without being backed up. When a bird or animal nest is discovered, the team will do its best to relocate the nest and its inhabitants to a safe location. Animals that live in gutters are not safe, so moving them is actually doing them a mercy."Working for Nate has been a great experience. He's a great guy who runs his business with integrity. I love the fact that we offer roof cleaning services. Not all pressure-washing companies in Lansing do. I know our customers sure do appreciate it.", said Ryan, a ProClean employee.Customers can expect a no-cost consultation with ProClean upon calling for services. Then, if needed, the team will come to the property to assess the size of the job and give the client a free estimate on services, which is also complimentary.It's great that the company tells customers how much roof cleaning will cost so that there are no surprises at the end of the job. In addition to free quotes, the company offers some of the lowest power washing rates in the local Lansing area.Who is ProClean Power Washing Lansing?ProClean Power Washing Lansing is an affordable company dedicated to keeping home and business exteriors squeaky clean. Their physical office is located at 1229 N Capitol Ave Lansing, MI 48906 . To make an appointment for services, customers are encouraged to call (517) 273-2212 or visit the website at https://powerwashinglansing.com/ and fill out the online contact form.

