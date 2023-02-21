Ken Little Shares His Life Inspirational Story Through His Book ‘More Pockets, Please: Forgotten Dreams’
EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s an autobiography about a young school teacher in country New South Wales and his fight to turn his life around after a freak accident causes him to become a paraplegic. It details his life before the accident and his recovery and the new ventures he undertakes after his life heads off into an entirely different direction as to where it was heading before the accident.
“Just because your life may not be going in the direction you were planning it to go, it’s no reason to despair or give up. Other doors will open if you are realistic about your limitations but willing to focus on your strengths. Don’t let circumstances rob you of reaching your full potential as real joy and fulfilment comes from what you can do for others and not what you can strive through life get for yourself”, Ken says.
When asked about his inspiration in writing this book, Ken answers, “I had already written books about issues I felt were important using fictional characters but never about my own experiences. Then ten years ago I was encouraged by friends who had established Christian communities in eastern Australia to share my story so they could use it in their curriculum. What started as a more modest effort of about twenty pages grew until it became a nearly three-hundred-page memoir about my life and my desire not to let my injury rob me of living a productive life. Examples of my parents’ resilience through a difficult time when my father’s newspaper failed taught me a lot about resilience. It’s resilience in light of a person’s own challenges in life that I want to share with potential readers who have their own difficulties to meet in life.”
About the Author
Ken Little is an inspirational author, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He grew up on Sydney’s northern beaches and was an active sportsman as a teenager achieving representative honours in cricket, rugby and athletics. He trained as a schoolteacher at Wagga Teachers’ College and suffered a life changing injury at the small school where he was teaching. He recovered enough to return to teaching, coach rugby teams and in later years write a number of books. At present he lives in Sydney with his wife. He has two children and four grandchildren. He already launched number of books, had radio interviews, and published several news. He was invited as the guest speaker at the local literary society when promoting his first book. His latest TV interview was with Logan Crawford (Interview link- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcLXZtkZ54g). If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/More-Pockets-Please-Forgotten-Dreams-ebook/dp/B0BMZLYJR1/.
