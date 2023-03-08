Bloomington Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Spreads the Word About Crawl Space Repair and Encapsulation
The team is pleased to announce their latest initiative, educating homeowners on the benefits of crawl space repair and encapsulation services.BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The owners of Bloomington Foundation Repair & Waterproofing have announced their latest educational program for area homeowners. “We’re on a mission to ensure every property owner knows the benefits of crawl space repair for Bloomington, IN, properties. It’s also vital that they consider encapsulation, vapor barrier installation, and other protective services,” they state. “These simple tasks can save homeowners tens of thousands in foundation repair costs over the years.”
Crawl space repair is vital for keeping a home in good condition from the ground up, share the owners. “Pier and beam foundations create crawl spaces under a home,” they explain. “Repairing that space ensures the foundation is in good condition. This can mean a number of processes for a home.”
They offer a few examples of needed repairs. “Shimming involves pounding wedge-shaped pieces between piers and beams. This process helps lift a structure back into a level position while providing support for its weight.” The owners note that shimming is a good choice for minor repairs and settling.
“On the other hand,” they note, “some properties might need entirely new piers or posts installed. Older posts can weaken and crack over time, letting a structure sink and settle. In some cases, they are beyond repair. Pouring new concrete piers or installing steel posts keeps a property secure and stable.”
In addition to needed repairs, crawl space encapsulation in Bloomington, IN, is an excellent investment. “Full encapsulation involves installing a protective barrier over every surface inside the crawl space. This barrier blocks moisture, protecting piers, beams, pipes, wires, and framing. It also makes the space drier and more accessible.”
The team also notes other waterproofing options for crawl spaces. “A vapor barrier is like a smaller version of encapsulation. In this process, we cover just the ground with a tarp or plastic sheeting. This blocks moisture from rising up from the ground, helping to keep the space dry.”
There are other options for waterproofing the space, they note. “Sturdy dehumidifiers remove moisture from the air, preventing framing and crawl space materials from absorbing that moisture. Sump pumps also collect moisture and water in a pit and then pump it away from the structure. This is an excellent choice for areas prone to flooding.”
French drain installations provide a budget-friendly option for homeowners. “French drains consist of PVC pipes buried just underground. These pipes collect moisture in the soil and then direct it away from the crawl space. It can then empty into a drain or even a nearby landscaping feature.”
The owners of Bloomington Foundation Repair & Waterproofing also stress the importance of crawl space repair in Bloomington as well as waterproofing services. “The longer you ignore cracks along piers and beams, the worse they become. Also, remember that they’re holding up the weight of your entire home. A weak foundation can let that house sink and settle. Soon enough, you’ll probably see interior wall cracks, buckled floors, and even roof and plumbing damage.”
The crew also note other reasons to schedule needed repairs and waterproofing quickly. “Remember that crawl spaces often include the underside of a home’s subflooring. That framing can absorb moisture trapped in the space. This can mean cracked floorboards and damaged carpet and tile in your interior spaces.” Waterproofing services help block that moisture and reduce the risk of flooring and other framing damage, they note. “It also means reducing the risk of mold growth, insect infestation, and musty odors inside and outside your home.”
The team at Bloomington Foundation Repair & Waterproofing are currently offering FREE foundation inspections and crawl space repair price quotes. Potential clients can visit their website and fill out a callback form or just contact them over the phone. The mailing and office location is at 809 N Walnut St #1, Bloomington, IN 47404. However, they encourage area homeowners to act quickly, as appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis. They remind homeowners that the sooner you schedule needed repairs, the less risk of damage spreading along the crawl space of your home.
Frank Letho
Bloomington Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Spread the Wor
+1 930-201-9123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Bloomington Foundation Repair & Waterproofing - Fast and Affordable Foundation Repair