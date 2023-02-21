Deception Technology Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis And Forecast 2022-2027
The rising number of advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks is primarily driving the deception technology market.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Deception Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global deception technology market size reached US$ 1.60 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.83 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.40% during 2022-2027. Deception technology represents the cybersecurity defense that works by disseminating a series of decoys and traps throughout the infrastructure of a system to propel genuine assets. It enables attackers to gain a foothold on the network by giving them a false sense of security. Deception technology offers various advantages, such as expediting the average time to detect and remediate threats, minimizing attacker dwell time on the network, reducing alert fatigue, producing metrics surrounding indicators of compromise (IOCs) and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), etc. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications in several sectors, including information technology (IT), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), defense, medical, etc.
Market Trends:
The rising number of advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks is primarily driving the deception technology market. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of this technology by security teams to focus on real threats of the network is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of deception technology by government bodies across the countries to prevent cybercrime onslaught and protect critical information provided on their official websites is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating demand for deception technology among organizations to detect and mitigate advanced risks is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the growing integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce operational overheads is anticipated to fuel the deception technology market over the forecasted period.
Deception Technology Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the deception technology market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Acalvio Technologies Inc.
• Allure Security Technology
• Attivo Networks
• CounterCraft
• CyberTrap Software GmbH
• Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc.
• Guardicore Ltd. (Akamai Technologies)
• Illusive Networks
• Logrhythm Inc.
• Rapid7
• Trapx Security Inc.
• Zscaler Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global deception technology market based on deception stack, service, deployment, organization size, end user and region.
Breakup by Deception Stack:
• Data Security
• Application Security
• Endpoint Security
• Network Security
Breakup by Service:
• Managed Services
• Professional Services
Breakup by Deployment:
• Cloud based
• On-premises
Breakup by Organization Size:
• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Breakup by End User:
• Government
• Medical
• BFSI
• Defense
• IT and Telecommunication
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
