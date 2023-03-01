Applify helped Flipkart to implement a product analytics tracking strategy
MOHALI, PUNJAB, INDIA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce platforms, has teamed up with Applify to build a scalable product analytics strategy.
Their existing data schema wasn’t scalable and needed optimization to visualize the reports easily. Upon sharing the requirements, team Applify helped them build and implement an effective tracking plan and Mixpanel best practices.
As a result, Flipkart can now scale its seller tracking strategy to more depth and make data-driven decisions.
Applify is an official “Mixpanel Gold Partner” with extensive expertise in providing digital product analytics consulting services. This partnership opened up new avenues for the Applify team to help their clients upscale the experience of their users.
So, the company formally created a new line of services, AnalyticsX. This product analytics consulting service helps businesses to understand their user's behavior with data analytics and build strategies to personalize their marketing campaigns and retain existing customers or win new ones.
To know more, visit here: https://www.applify.co/analytics-x
Mixpanel Gold Partner: https://mixpanel.com/partners/experts/applify
About Applify
Applify is a digital product development agency with nearly a decade of experience in four major domains, which can be categorized as UI/UX design, digital product development services, tech talent outsourcing, and product analytics services.
For more information, please visit www.applify.co
