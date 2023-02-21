Elite Mobile Pros is Expanding to Utah With Their Family Fingerprinting Services
Elite Mobile Pros has created its Family Fingerprinting Program to celebrate its expansion to Utah. Combat child abductions and human trafficking.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Mobile Pros has recently expanded its mobile notary and fingerprinting services to the whole State of Utah. Elite Mobile Pros has created its Family Fingerprinting Program to celebrate this expansion to combat child abductions and human trafficking.
About the Family Fingerprinting Services:
Parents in Utah can keep their families safe with Elite Mobile Pros' fingerprinting services. This new service allows parents to have their children professionally fingerprinted and have an identification kit filled out, as recommended by the FBI. Parents can take control of their family’s safety with Elite Mobile Pros’ fingerprinting services. We specialize in providing professional and accurate fingerprinting services for children and adults, helping parents prepare for an emergency. Their experienced technicians can come to the family's home or office and provide a comprehensive identification kit to help prepare parents for reporting their child missing. Don’t risk being unprepared – get fingerprinted today with Elite Mobile Pros!
The Family package is suitable for families up to 12. https://elitemobilepros.com/page-zvsZVB
About Elite Mobile Pros:
