Revolutionizing Market Promotion with Acorn Protocol

Acorn Box: Acorn Protocol Mobile Wallet

Using the "Action-to-Earn" model, Acorn Protocol incentivizes users to complete tasks in exchange for tokens in real time.

SINGAPORE, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's rapidly evolving market landscape, companies are constantly looking for new ways to gain a competitive edge. One effective tool in this quest is the use of questionnaire surveys in market promotion. Such surveys or polls help companies gather important data about their target audience and use it to make informed decisions about product design, marketing strategy, and customer satisfaction.

However, there are two major pain points in conducting questionnaire surveys: difficulty in finding participants and the risk of bias in their answers. Traditional methods such as personal interviews or phone surveys can be time-consuming and resource-intensive, while online surveys often suffer from low response rates.

One example of a company that relied on questionnaire surveys and suffered as a result is Coca-Cola. In 1985, the company changed its original formula based on the results of a questionnaire survey. The new formula was a commercial failure, and Coca-Cola was forced to revert back to its original one.

The rise of Web 2.0 has also brought with it new challenges for survey research. While companies like Facebook and Google have benefited greatly from user data and content, the revenue generated from these activities has not been fairly distributed to participants.

This is where Web 3.0 comes in, offering new possibilities for market research and event marketing. Projects such as the Acorn Protocol aim to provide a fair and decentralized platform for data exchange and compensation.

Using the "Action-to-Earn" model, users are incentivized to complete surveys or perform specific tasks in exchange for tokens. The platform verifies data accuracy through worker cross-checking, provides rapid feedback, and offers real-time rewards.

Companies will be able to restrict participants based on their geographic location, language, age, etc., as well as time restrictions. And companies will be able to receive indirect evidence on the product and provide said evidence as output.

In contrast to the limitations faced by traditional market research methods, the Acorn Protocol overcomes the challenge of finding participants and ensures that the data obtained is accurate and representative of the target audience.

To gain further information, you can visit their website or download the Acorn Box app from the App Store or Google Play. Additionally, you can access the complete white paper for review.

